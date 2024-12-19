BIGFOOT TEAMSTERS VOW TO KEEP FIGHTING AS COMPANY THREATENS WORKERS' HEALTH CARE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Beverage Giant Refuses to Seek Remedy to End Self-inflicted Strike

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than two weeks until their care benefits expire, members of Teamsters Local 324 at Bigfoot Beverages are vowing to continue to stay on picket lines during an unfair practice strike the company initiated three months ago when it tried to gut the workers' pensions.

"For a company to try to force its workers to give up their pensions is bad enough, but to take away their right before the holidays is beyond heartless," said Mark Davison, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Teamsters Joint Council 37 President. "Unfortunately for Bigfoot, the Teamsters don't give up - whether it's Christmas, New Year's, or any other day on the calendar."

"This company may have forced us to the picket lines, but we're going to stay here for as long as we have to," said Chris Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 324. "This company will not run out the clock on us no matter how hard it tries. The longer this takes, the more Bigfoot has to lose, not us."

Teamsters recently filed new unfair labor practice (ULP) charges against Bigfoot after it refused information requests and offers to resume bargaining. In its response, Bigfoot claimed that the company did not have to bargain because of the baseless claim that it can withdraw recognition of the Teamsters as the workers' representative. Bigfoot has also ignored entreaties from elected officials to find a solution to the strike, including Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

"Our employer's refusal to recognize the right of our union to exist is shameful and quite frankly embarrassing for them," said Brayden Pinney, a member of Local 324 on strike. "Their strategy is backfiring. Every time this company treats us like we're beneath them, that gives workers more fuel to keep fighting. We are the reason Bigfoot makes money, and we demand to be treated with the respect that we deserve."

