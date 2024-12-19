Best Smartwatch For Health Tracking (2024): Withings Scanwatch 2 Named Top Clinically Precise Wearable By Expert Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Withings ScanWatch 2 has been named the top choice for tracking in 2024 by Expert Consumers, praised for its innovative hybrid design and clinically developed health monitoring features. This recognition highlights the increasing role of wearable in preventive health care, especially as demand grows for devices that seamlessly integrate health data into daily life.





Best Smartwatch for Health Tracking

Withings ScanWatch 2 : a hybrid smartwatch that combines clinically powerful analysis with elegant design ($70 off at Withings.com)





The popularity of smartwatches continues to rise, driven by the need for accessible health monitoring tools amid a global focus on well-being. Wearable devices like the Withings ScanWatch 2 stand out with their ability to to detect potential cardiac anomalies at any time, using the clinically evaluated ECG, available via the Withings Scan Monitor. In addition to ECG readings, the device tracks key health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality, making it a valuable tool for early detection and management of health conditions.

“Smartwatches have become indispensable tools for health-conscious individuals, and the Withings ScanWatch 2 stands out for its clinical precision and user-friendly design,” said a spokesperson from Expert Consumers.“Its ability to deliver actionable health insights while maintaining the elegance of a traditional watch sets a new benchmark for the industry.”

The Withings ScanWatch 2 combines the sophistication of an analog wristwatch with advanced health features, offering a stainless steel case, sapphire glass, and a discreet OLED display. Available in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, and several color options, the device is built for both durability and style.

At the heart of its capabilities is the TempTech 24/7 module, which tracks day and night body temperature fluctuations, providing early indications of potential health issues. Other features include medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, blood oxygen measurement, and comprehensive sleep analysis. For women, it also offers detailed cycle tracking metrics such as phase predictions and period logs, enhancing its functionality as a personalized health tool.

The ScanWatch 2's seamless integration with platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit makes it a versatile choice for users seeking centralized health data management. Moreover, the Withings app provides free, unlimited cloud storage for health data, and the optional Withings+ subscription adds access to tailored fitness programs and professional ECG reviews by certified cardiologists.

Battery life is a key feature, with the ScanWatch 2 offering up to 30 days of use on a single charge. This extended battery life addresses one of the most common pain points for wearable users, ensuring uninterrupted health tracking without frequent charging.

The recognition of the Withings ScanWatch 2 by Expert Consumers comes at a time when health monitoring is increasingly vital. Wearables play a crucial role in preventive care by enabling users to detect abnormalities early and providing data that can be shared with healthcare professionals. As the adoption of wearable devices grows, their impact on personal and public health continues to expand.

For the holiday season, Withings is offering $70 off the ScanWatch 2 from December 19 to 29, reducing the price from $349.95 to $279.95.

The full review of the Withings ScanWatch 2 is available on the Expert Consumers website . For more information, visit .

About Withings: Withings, a pioneer in connected health since 2008, offers smart health devices used worldwide, including smart scales, hybrid watches, and blood pressure monitors. Withings Health Solutions supports healthcare professionals in chronic disease management, remote monitoring, and clinical research, bridging the gap between patients and care teams.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (...)



