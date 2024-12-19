Infusion Pump Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 24.09 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, " Infusion Pump Market Size and Forecast,". Offering an in-depth analysis of one of the most dynamic sectors in the healthcare industry. This report is tailored for leaders, healthcare providers, and stakeholders seeking actionable insights into the infusion pump market's growth trajectory, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities. Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infusion Pump Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.12 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.09 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The infusion pump market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in home-based care, and the demand for precision drug delivery systems. From volumetric pumps to patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) and insulin pumps, the report delves into the full spectrum of product types reshaping global healthcare delivery. Key Highlights from the Report

Market Size & Growth Projections : Detailed insights into the current market valuation, expected CAGR, and revenue forecasts through 2031.

Technological Innovations : Exploration of smart infusion systems, wireless integration, and AI-enhanced drug delivery systems driving market adoption.

Regulatory Landscape : Comprehensive analysis of global standards and certifications impacting product design and deployment.

Regional Analysis : In-depth examination of key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and emerging markets. Competitive Benchmarking : Profiles of leading players, including their product portfolios, market share, and strategic developments. Who Should Access This Report?

Medical Device Manufacturers seeking to enhance their product pipelines and capitalize on market opportunities.

Healthcare Providers aiming to integrate advanced infusion systems into their clinical workflows.

Investors and Venture Capitalists targeting high-growth segments within the healthcare domain. R&D Professionals focused on innovation in drug delivery mechanisms. Why This Report Matters? This comprehensive report serves as a strategic tool to help stakeholders navigate challenges, understand market dynamics, and identify lucrative opportunities. With a focus on actionable data and industry trends, it empowers decision-makers to stay ahead in a competitive market. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “ Infusion Pump Market ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~6% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

By Application By End-User REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Becton, Dickinson, and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Infusion Pump Market Overview

Advancements in Precision Drug Delivery Systems: The growing demand for accurate and efficient drug delivery systems is propelling the Infusion Pump Market forward. Innovations like smart pumps with wireless connectivity and AI-enhanced dosage precision are revolutionizing patient care. These developments not only improve clinical results but also reduce drug errors, making infusion pumps an essential tool in hospitals and home care settings. Businesses that integrate these technologies are primed for competitive advantage.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic disorders including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise, necessitating a greater demand for continuous and precise medicine delivery. The Infusion Pump Market benefits considerably from this trend, as healthcare professionals employ pumps for insulin, chemotherapy, and pain management. Companies targeting these categories can tap into a persistent demand and form strong ties with healthcare institutions.

Shift Toward Home-Based Healthcare: The healthcare industry's shift to cost-effective, patient-centered care has accelerated the introduction of portable and wearable infusion pumps. Home infusion therapies are convenient and cost-effective for patients while retaining clinical efficacy. This trend promotes the expansion of the infusion pump market, providing chances for manufacturers to innovate compact and user-friendly designs that appeal to this rising consumer base.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

High Costs of Advanced Infusion Pumps: While modern features like smart connection and automation improve usefulness, they often drive up product costs. The high price of next-generation infusion pumps may hinder widespread adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive regions. This constraint limits the Infusion Pump Market's reach, encouraging manufacturers to design cost-effective solutions without sacrificing quality and performance.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements: The Infusion Pump Market is governed by stringent regulatory frameworks that assure patient safety and device dependability. Manufacturers face hurdles in achieving and maintaining compliance with global standards such as FDA and ISO certifications. These processes are time-consuming and resource-intensive, potentially delaying product releases and market entry, affecting growth prospects for smaller firms.

Device Failures and Recalls: Infusion pumps are vital instruments, and any malfunction can result in serious repercussions, including patient damage. Reports of device problems, such as occlusions or over-infusion, have resulted in recalls, undermining consumer confidence. This raises reputational concerns for manufacturers and healthcare providers, impeding the Infusion Pump Market's growth. To address this, businesses must prioritize quality assurance and engage in strong after-sales assistance.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Infusion Pump Market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high chronic disease prevalence, and widespread acceptance of novel medical technology. The region's supremacy promotes global innovation and establishes regulatory compliance standards, which influence global trends. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are fast catching up, owing to increased healthcare investment and awareness. Companies that focus on these locations might experience tremendous growth and expand their market footprints.

Infusion Pump Market Key Players :

The“Global Infusion Pump Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics.

Global Infusion Pump Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented market into Application, End-User, And Geography.



Infusion Pump Market, by Application



Chemotherapy/Oncology



Diabetes



Gastroenterology



Analgesia/Pain Management



Pediatrics/Neonatology



Hematology Other



Infusion Pump Market, by End-User



Hospitals



Home Care Settings



Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutes



Infusion Pump Market, by Geography





North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Implantable Pumps Market By Type (Micro Pumps, Perfusion Pumps), By Application (Pain And Spasticity, Cardiovascular), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Geography, And Forecast

Diaphragm Pump Market By Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrical Operated), By Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Wastewater & Water), By Geography, And Forecast

Peristaltic Pumps Market By Product Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Medical, Biotechnology), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Pain Pumps Market Size By Product Type (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User (Pain Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers connecting all pumping needs internationally

Visualize Infusion Pump Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®