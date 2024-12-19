Squarex Appoints Industry Veteran David Smith As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) To Drive Global Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , the leading browser security company, is proud to announce the appointment of

David Smith as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A recognized leader in the and cybersecurity sectors, David brings a wealth of experience running large sales organizations for publicly traded companies, driving shareholder value, and scaling early-stage and mid-sized enterprises to achieve transformative growth.

David's career is marked by his role in leading companies through significant growth and successful acquisitions. As CRO of Revver, he played a pivotal role in driving sustained revenue growth and strengthening market positioning over his 2.5 years tenure.

At Mocana, he initially served as CRO, where he led the company's sales transformation before stepping into the role of CEO and successfully guiding its acquisition by DigiCert. Earlier in his career, David served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Enterprise Success Officer at WhiteHat Junior, where his contributions were instrumental in the company's growth and eventual acquisition by NTT Global. Across his leadership roles, David has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to drive revenue, scale organizations, and create significant shareholder value.

"SquareX is addressing one of the most critical gaps in enterprise security today, and the opportunity to join this team at such a pivotal stage is incredibly exciting. After weeks of researching what was unique about the Square X solution, this was an opportunity I could not pass up," said David Smith. "I'm passionate about scaling security organizations, delivering value to customers, and driving growth, and I look forward to building on SquareX's success to take the company to new heights."

In his role as CRO, David will spearhead SquareX's revenue strategy, focusing on accelerating customer adoption and building strong partnerships. His leadership will be key as SquareX continues to expand its innovative browser-native security solutions to address the growing challenges faced by enterprises worldwide. SquareX, known for its industry-first

browser detection and response (BDR) solution, empowers organizations to tackle web-based threats.

Vivek Ramachandran , Founder and CEO of SquareX, expressed his enthusiasm for David's appointment: "David's unique combination of experience leading large-scale sales teams and growing early-stage companies makes him the ideal fit for SquareX. His proven track record of delivering results and leading companies through strategic milestones will be invaluable as we expand globally and continue to innovate in browser security."

About SquareX:

SquareX helps organizations detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks happening against their users in real time.

SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, takes an attack-focused approach to browser security, ensuring enterprise users are protected against advanced threats like malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser phishing, macro-based malware and other web attacks encompassing malicious files, websites, scripts, and compromised networks.

With SquareX, enterprises can provide contractors and remote workers with secure access to internal applications, enterprise SaaS, and convert the browsers on BYOD / unmanaged devices into trusted browsing sessions.

SOURCE SquareX

