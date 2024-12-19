Dharavi’S Upper-Floor Residents Included In Rehabilitation Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has introduced a unique policy to include residents of upper-floor tenements, making it the most inclusive and human-centric redevelopment plan in Maharashtra's history, officials said.

Traditionally, upper-floor tenements in slums have been deemed illegal and excluded from slum rehabilitation projects. This has led to outright displacement of residents, who are often left with no alternatives. These upper-floor residents often relocated to other slums, creating new illegal structures and perpetuating a cycle of displacement.

To address this issue and work towards a slum-free Mumbai, the state government has devised this thoughtful strategy under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, ensuring housing provisions for those living in upper-floor dwellings as well.

As per a Government Resolution (GR), issued on October 4, 2024, all upper-floor tenement holders in Dharavi up till November 15, 2022, are qualified for rehabilitation on a hire-purchase scheme.

Under this scheme, tenement holders will get a 300 sq ft home in Mumbai, but outside Dharavi, at a nominal rent for 25 years, after which they will gain ownership of the unit. The policy also offers flexibility, allowing residents to make a lump-sum payment at any time within the 25-year period to secure the title ownership of the unit. The rent and the unit purchase amount will be determined and collected by the DRP/state government.

The GR states that only upper-floor residents who provide documents like electricity bills, registered sale or rental agreements, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, or passports mentioning the floor, or an affidavit certified by the eligible ground-floor resident will qualify for the hire-purchase scheme.

"Under the hire-purchase scheme, Dharavikars will move into modern housing with essential amenities such as private toilets and kitchens, ensuring dignity, privacy, and a better quality of life," a DRP-SRA official said.

The buildings will be maintained by the developer for 10 years post-rehabilitation, reducing financial burdens on residents. Moreover, 10 per cent of the built-up area of the buildings will be developed commercially, creating a permanent income source for the housing societies. The modern townships will have wide roads, green spaces, healthcare, educational institutions, and sports and recreation spaces for children and families.

By addressing the issue of upper-floor tenements, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project has set a precedent for inclusive urban redevelopment.

"This initiative not only improves living standards but also offers residents a sense of ownership and pride, marking a new chapter in Mumbai's efforts toward slum rehabilitation," the DRP-SRA official added.

Thousands of families who have lived precariously for years will now have access to stable, affordable housing with a dignified future.