Kashmir Willow Brought Under Ambit Of ISI Mark

In a landmark move, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held a pivotal meeting with KBA handicrafts Industrial Cooperative limited (an amalgam of Cricket Bat Manufacturers of Kashmir)

on December 18, 2024, to discuss the standardization of professional-level Kashmir Willow cricket bats.



This initiative follows a series of developments underscoring the significance of Kashmir Willow as a valuable economic asset.

Earlier in November, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced financial assistance for the Kashmir Willow cluster, highlighting its potential as a contributor to the national economy. Additionally, the Union Ministry of Textiles bestowed professional Kashmir Willow cricket bats with handicraft status, further solidifying its cultural and economic importance.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Kashmir Bat Association Industrial Cooperative Limited and Founder of GR8 Sports India Pvt. Ltd., Fawzul Kabiir, stated,“The government's focus on standardizing professional level Kashmir Willow cricket bats is a historic step. It will not only uplift the status of this indigenous product at national and international level but also provide the much-needed support to the artisans and manufacturers who have upheld this legacy for generations.”

The meeting with BIS aimed to outline a roadmap for achieving ISI certification for professional-level Kashmir Willow bats. This move comes in the wake of the international success of cricket bats manufactured by GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd, which gained ICC approval in 2021.

“Standardization will ensure that Kashmir Willow cricket bats meet the highest professional standards, making them competitive with global counterparts. This move will not only enhance the image of Kashmir Willow in the International Market with BIS Government of India's assistance but also will open new avenues for exports and enhance the reputation of Indian sports equipment worldwide,” Mr. Kabiir added.

