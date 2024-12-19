Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Insights

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report:

.The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In October 2024, Qurient Co. Ltd. (KRX: 115180) has announced the initiation of a clinical trial for adrixetinib (formerly known as Q702), following the U.S. FDA's approval of its investigational new drug (IND) application. The Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study aims to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of Q702 both as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT06445907).

.In October 2024, The FDA has awarded fast track designation to the novel GCN2 kinase modulator HC-7366 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

.In September 2024, ImCheck Therapeutics announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ICT01, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in patients aged 75 or older, or those with comorbidities that prevent them from receiving standard chemotherapy. This decision comes after promising results from the Phase 1 EVICTION study.

.In February 2024, Gilead Sciences halted the Phase III ENHANCE-3 study, and the US FDA imposed a full clinical hold on all magrolimab studies in MDS and AML, including related expanded access programs. The decision followed interim analysis results from the ENHANCE and ENHANCE-2 studies, which indicated futility and an increased risk of death. As a result, the company will cease further development of the treatment for hematologic cancers.

.In the 7MM, the US had the largest market size for AML.

.In the 7MM, the United States reported the highest number of new AML cases, with approximately 21,300 cases in 2023.

.Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of AML cases, while Spain reported the fewest.

.According to DelveInsight's estimates, AML is marginally more prevalent in males (~52%) compared to females (~48%).

.Among the various genetic mutations in AML, the NPM1 gene mutation was responsible for the majority of the cases.

.Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Immune Onc, and others

.Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: ASTX727, Dociparstat Sodium, IO-202, and others

.The Acute Myeloid Leukemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is more prominent in males in comparison to females

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a fast-progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow characterized by the rapid proliferation of abnormal myeloid cells. These cells interfere with normal blood cell production, leading to symptoms like fatigue, infections, bruising, and anemia. AML primarily affects adults and requires prompt treatment, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or stem cell transplantation.

Get a Free sample for the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

The dynamics of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

.Prevalent Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Myeloid Leukemia epidemiology trends @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiological Insights

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Myeloid Leukemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and Key Companies

.VANFLYTA (quizartinib): Daiichi Sankyo

.ONUREG (azacitidine): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb

.Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

.SLS009: SELLAS Life Sciences

.ASTX727: Astex Pharmaceuticals

.Dociparstat Sodium: Chimerix

.IO-202: Immune Onc

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Immune Onc, and others

.Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: ASTX727, Dociparstat Sodium, IO-202, and others

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and Acute Myeloid Leukemia emerging therapies

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Acute Myeloid Leukemia market drivers and Acute Myeloid Leukemia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Myeloid Leukemia market share @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

9. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs

11. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers

16. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers

17. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Appendix

18. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.