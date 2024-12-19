DSH Hotel Advisors Announces Hospitality Closing In Deland On Prime Stetson University Area Asset - Orlando MSA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, and Dylan N. Amin, Vice President Investments, along with Vandan Patel, Investment Associate, arranged the successful sale of the 68-room Comfort Inn & Suites Deland – Orlando MSA - for an undisclosed price on December 11, 2024. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller,

VSK Express,

LLC, and the buyer, SHIVA 400, LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 127+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving 5 offers from qualified buyers throughout the country.

Hopper remarks , "The sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites Deland is a great example of our team's ability to generate multiple offers on a Florida hotel asset, and ultimately maximize sale price while providing a unique purchasing opportunity for the buyer. Our proven marketing strategies and industry connections have our firm established as a leader in the Midscale hotel transaction space."

Amin says , "We're thrilled to announce the successful sale of Comfort Inn & Suites Deland. Representing both the buyer and seller, this transaction highlights our commitment to creating win-win outcomes. The property secured financing through a strong and capable buyer, and we're grateful to the seller for trusting us to get the job done. Congratulations to both parties on this milestone!"



Taylor commented , "We are excited to have facilitated this transaction in a market where activity has been limited. This deal highlights the resilience of the Central Florida hotel market and underscores the importance of strategic guidance and persistence in achieving success. Our team is gearing up to launch several new listings in 2025 and looks forward to delivering many more successful transactions in the coming year."

Vandan Patel adds ,

"Our team's recent sale of a three-story interior corridor property in a market full of demand serves to highlight the interest buyers have for quality assets in Central Florida. This accomplishment reflects our company's commitment to achieving the best outcomes, whether it's maximizing value for our sellers or uncovering opportunities for buyers to step into. Our team continues to have a strong resume in closing deals, even as we navigate challenging economic conditions in the year ahead."

The Comfort Inn & Suites Deland – Orlando MSA - is situated directly off International Speedway Boulevard, 45 minutes from downtown Orlando in a thriving area with growing tourism and economic development opportunities. The property features spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and an outdoor pool, providing comfort and convenience for guests. Located within close proximity to Stetson University and close to local attractions like Blue Spring State Park, the property

enjoys an established reputation as a preferred choice for university visitors, tourists, and business travelers alike.

About DSH Hotel Advisors :

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

