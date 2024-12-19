Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market Expected To Reach $376.00 Million By 2030 Fuel Type: Electric Gasoline Diesel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in activities across the world has led to rise in demand for hospitality buildings such as hotels, resorts & amusement parks across the globe

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market: Growth Trends and ForecastA report by Allied Research titled “Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market” highlights that the market was valued at $266.42 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $376.00 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. The market's growth is attributed to rising construction activities and infrastructure projects worldwide, supported by public and private investments.Download PDF Sample:Market OverviewFlexible concrete vibrators are essential tools used in construction projects to consolidate concrete and remove air pockets for durability and strength. These devices are primarily categorized into two types:Hand-held Flexible Concrete VibratorsStand-mounted Flexible Concrete VibratorsIn 2020, the hand-held segment dominated the market due to its wide applicability in residential and non-residential construction. Its lightweight design and ease of use make it suitable for small-scale concrete pours and elevated platforms.Key Growth DriversRise in Global Construction Activities:Growing residential, commercial, and infrastructure development projects by private and public sectors drive demand for flexible concrete vibrators. Governments worldwide are increasing investments in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and urban housing.Technological Advancements:Innovations like cordless and battery-operated flexible concrete vibrators are improving usability, particularly in areas where electricity is unavailable. For instance, Shandong Hiking Machinery's Lzb-3500 launched in May 2021 features a 21V lithium-ion battery, offering 90 minutes of operation on a single charge.Preference for Electric Vibrators:The electric segment is expected to grow rapidly due to advancements in battery technology. These vibrators reduce risks like tripping hazards and electric shocks while offering quieter operation.Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, driven by massive infrastructure investments by both government and private entities. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are witnessing rapid urbanization, fueling the demand for flexible concrete vibrators.North America and Europe:Following Asia-Pacific, these regions contribute significantly to the market, with ongoing renovation projects and smart city initiatives boosting demand.ChallengesRaw Material Price Fluctuations:Volatile prices of materials used in manufacturing flexible concrete vibrators hinder market growth.Manpower Shortages:Labor shortages during the pandemic further constrained the production and deployment of flexible concrete vibrators.OpportunitiesCordless Technology and Lightweight Designs:Battery-powered devices, such as the Lzb-3500, enhance safety and usability, particularly in remote construction sites. These advancements create opportunities for market growth.Growing Infrastructure Investments:Large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide, including urban housing, highways, and industrial facilities, are expected to sustain market demand through 2030.Purchase Enquiry:Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Hand-held Flexible Concrete Vibrators (Dominant in 2020)Stand-mounted Flexible Concrete VibratorsBy Fuel Type:Electric (Leading in 2020)GasolineDieselBy Application:Construction & InfrastructureCompetitive LandscapeKey players in the flexible concrete vibrator market include:Atlas Copco GroupBadger Meter, Inc.Enar GroupMultiquip Inc.Wacker Neuson GroupShandong Hiking Machinery Co., Ltd.These companies focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.Key FindingsProduct Type: Hand-held flexible concrete vibrators dominated the market in 2020 and are projected to grow significantly.Fuel Type: Electric vibrators recorded the highest revenue in 2020, driven by advancements in battery technology.Regional Growth: Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to increased construction activities.Technological Advancements: Innovations like cordless technology and enhanced battery performance are driving market growth.

