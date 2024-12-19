SMBDA Chairman Highlights Support Programs For Entrepreneurs In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To address the issue of people in Azerbaijan's regions being unaware of the services provided by the state, extensive awareness and support programs are being implemented, Azernews reports, citing Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the of Economy, as he said at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum held in Baku.

He noted that free training, masterclasses, and consulting services are offered to those interested in becoming entrepreneurs through the SME Development Centers.

"Through these programs, we enhance the knowledge and skills of young people, and guide those wishing to start entrepreneurial activities in the right direction. Those who want to become entrepreneurs should not fear risks and should make effective use of available support tools. We educate those interested in entrepreneurship through our 'SME Friends' networks in the regions, teaching them how to utilize all services effectively," said O. Mammadov.

The Chairman of the SMBDA also emphasized that the development of women's entrepreneurship and the inclusion of people with disabilities in business activities are key priorities for the Agency.

"We are implementing joint projects with various state agencies and providing advice, training, and practical support to those who wish to become entrepreneurs," said he.

O. Mammadov stressed that guiding individuals to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and ensuring the effective use of available services are among their top priorities.

"Our main goal is for young people to confidently start entrepreneurial activities and fully utilize the opportunities provided by the state," the chairman concluded.