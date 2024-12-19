SMBDA Chairman Highlights Support Programs For Entrepreneurs In Azerbaijan
Date
12/19/2024 8:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
To address the issue of people in Azerbaijan's regions being
unaware of the services provided by the state, extensive awareness
and support programs are being implemented,
Azernews reports, citing Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman
of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy, as he
said at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum held in Baku.
He noted that free training, masterclasses, and consulting
services are offered to those interested in becoming entrepreneurs
through the SME Development Centers.
"Through these programs, we enhance the knowledge and skills of
young people, and guide those wishing to start entrepreneurial
activities in the right direction. Those who want to become
entrepreneurs should not fear risks and should make effective use
of available support tools. We educate those interested in
entrepreneurship through our 'SME Friends' networks in the regions,
teaching them how to utilize all services effectively," said O.
Mammadov.
The Chairman of the SMBDA also emphasized that the development
of women's entrepreneurship and the inclusion of people with
disabilities in business activities are key priorities for the
Agency.
"We are implementing joint projects with various state agencies
and providing advice, training, and practical support to those who
wish to become entrepreneurs," said he.
O. Mammadov stressed that guiding individuals to develop an
entrepreneurial mindset and ensuring the effective use of available
services are among their top priorities.
"Our main goal is for young people to confidently start
entrepreneurial activities and fully utilize the opportunities
provided by the state," the chairman concluded.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.