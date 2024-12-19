South Korea Voices Regret Over Russia Blaming Seoul For Destabilising Korean Peninsula

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 19 (IANS) South Korea expressed regret Thursday that Russia has accused Seoul of "destabilising" the Korean Peninsula by using North Korea's provocations as a pretext for the short-lived martial law declaration.

Russia's foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a briefing Wednesday (local time) that South Korea is constantly resorting to provocations to pin the blame on Pyongyang and that its is responsible for destabilising the region, according to Russian reports.

Her remarks came in response to a query regarding news reports speculating that President Yoon Suk Yeol and his allies attempted to instigate a conflict with the North to justify the martial law, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is inappropriate for a spokesperson of a foreign government to publicly make claims that not only misrepresent the facts but also undermine our consistent policies by using the domestic political situation as an excuse," a foreign ministry official in Seoul told reporters.

"It's clear who has been worsening the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the official said, urging Russia and the North to "stop shifting responsibility for their unjust and unlawful actions."

"We urge them to immediately cease their military cooperation that undermines peace and stability in Northeast Asia and Europe," the official added.

Meanwhile, North Korea defended its military alignment with Russia as a legitimate act against threats from the US, but it made no mention of its troop deployment to Russia in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine or casualties of their soldiers during the war.

"The hostile act of the US and its vassal forces constitutes a serious threat undermining the foundation of international peace and security, which goes beyond a politically motivated provocation wantonly infringing upon the sovereignty of sovereign states," the North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said.