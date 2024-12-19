Automated Turf Harvester Market Expected To Reach $155.9 Million 2026 Product Type Roll Turf, Slab Turf

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The automated turf harvester is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising demand from residential landscaping and luxury sports applications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automated Turf Harvester Market: Trends, Growth, and OpportunitiesAccording to Allied Market Research's report titled “Automated Turf Harvester Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026”, the global automated turf harvester market was valued at $68,086.9 thousand in 2018 and is projected to reach $155,947.8 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. The roll turf harvester segment led the market in 2018, accounting for approximately 59.1% of the total revenue.Download PDF Sample:Market OverviewAutomated turf harvesters represent an advanced solution to the traditional, manually operated turf harvesting systems used on turf farms. These machines offer features such as:Automatic StackingTurf Cut Depth Control SystemsAuto-Steering SystemsThese enhancements enable efficient, one-man operation for turf harvesting. Automated turf harvesters are categorized into two types:Roll Turf Harvesters: Primarily used for large areas such as golf courses, sports fields, school playgrounds, and commercial landscaping.Slab Turf Harvesters: Suitable for smaller applications, such as residential lawns.Key Market DriversIncreased Demand for Quality Turf:Sod farmers are adopting automated equipment to improve the overall quality of harvested turf. These machines not only enhance turf quality but also significantly reduce labor costs.Growing Preference for Luxury Sports:Better living standards in regions like North America and Europe are increasing participation in luxury sports like golf. This trend drives demand for high-quality turf, boosting the adoption of automated turf harvesters.Adoption in Residential Landscaping:Rising construction of residential properties with larger lawns, particularly in developed nations, is fueling demand for turf cultivation and harvesting.Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America dominated the market in 2018, with the U.S. and Canada leading in turf cultivation.The region's high demand stems from widespread adoption of turf farms and a strong residential sector requiring turf for lawns and landscaping.EuropeEurope is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and expanding turf cultivation markets.Asia-PacificDeveloping nations like China and India are emerging as growth hubs for the automated turf harvester market.Economic growth and rising per capita income are encouraging participation in golf and the construction of sports facilities, further driving demand for turf harvesters.ChallengesHigh Product Pricing:The significant upfront cost of automated turf harvesters limits adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.Market Penetration in Developing Regions:Despite economic growth, adoption rates in Asia-Pacific remain slower compared to developed regions, primarily due to cost constraints.OpportunitiesGrowth in Asia-Pacific:Increasing inclination toward luxury sports like golf and rapid urbanization are creating a demand for turf in the region.Technological Advancements:Innovations in automated turf harvesting equipment are improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, making them more accessible for smaller turf farms.Purchase Enquiry:Competitive LandscapeThe major players driving innovation and competition in the automated turf harvester market include:FireFly Automatix, Inc.Kesmac Inc.KWMI EquipmentMAGNUM ENPTrebro Manufacturing, Inc.Turf Tick Products B.V.These companies focus on technological advancements and strategic expansions to strengthen their market presence.Key FindingsProduct Dominance: The roll turf harvester segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2018.End-User Segment: The residential sector is the largest customer for automated turf harvesters globally.Regional Leadership: Europe is projected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, while North America remains the largest market.Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific is expected to provide significant growth opportunities due to increasing participation in sports and rising demand for turf.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.