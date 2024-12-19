Bingx Supports 2024 Vietnam Crypto Market Report : 93.5% Of Investors Optimistic About Altcoin Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BingX , a global leading exchange, proudly announces its participation in the Vietnam Report 2024 , developed in collaboration with Coin68 and Kyros Ventures. This comprehensive annual report sheds light on Vietnam's rapidly growing cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing valuable insights into market data, investor sentiment, key projections and much more.

Coin68 and Kyros Ventures are central to Vietnam's growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. Coin68 provides comprehensive resources on digital assets, while Kyros Ventures incubates blockchain projects, conducts Vietnam's largest crypto surveys, and delivers institutional-grade research. Through their partnership with BingX, 300 exclusive gifts were awarded to survey participants, fostering community engagement. Users play a key role in shaping valuable insights, driving progress across the industry.

Alex Nguyen

as BingX Spokesperson for Vietnam, emphasized the significance of the report: "This sponsorship showcases the resilience and potential of Vietnam's crypto community. With actionable insights into emerging trends and user behavior, we aim to equip crypto traders and investors with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive."

The report, based on nearly 3,000 survey responses, offers a unique perspective on Vietnam's crypto landscape. Key findings reveal that 93.5% of respondents are optimistic about an altcoin season in 2024, while Bitcoin remains a focal point, with 39% predicting it will surpass $120,000 by mid-2025. Other insights also involve coin preferences and investor interests, providing further market insights in investment psychology and regional market dominance.

BingX invites readers to explore the full insights in the Market Report and stay updated on the latest developments by following BingX's global account or their Vietnamese channel . Start trading with confidence and leverage BingX's innovative tools and resources to navigate the crypto market today.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

