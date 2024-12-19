Factset Reports Results For First Quarter 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Q1 GAAP revenues of $568.7 million, up 4.9% from Q1 2024.

Organic Q1 ASV of $2,258.8 million, up 4.5% year over year.

Q1 GAAP operating margin of 33.6%, down approximately 120 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 37.6%, consistent with the prior year. Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.89, up 1.3% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.37, up 6.1% year over year. NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global digital and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended November 30, 2024. First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

GAAP revenues increased 4.9%, or $26.5 million, to $568.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $542.2 million in the prior year period. Organic(1) revenues grew 4.7% year over year to $567.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth, asset owners and institutional asset managers.

Annual Subscription Value ("ASV") was $2,265.9 million at November 30, 2024, compared with $2,159.4 million at November 30, 2023. Organic ASV was $2,258.8 million at November 30, 2024, up 4.5% or $98.1 million year over year(2).

Organic ASV increased $3.4 million over the last three months. Please see the“ASV” section of this press release for details.

GAAP operating margin decreased to 33.6% compared with 34.9% for the prior year period, mainly due to an increase in amortization of intangible assets and professional fees, partially offset by growth in revenues and a decrease in employee compensation costs. Adjusted operating margin was 37.6%, consistent with the prior year period.

GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 1.3% to $3.89 compared with $3.84 for the same period in fiscal 2024, primarily due to growth in revenues and a decrease in employee compensation costs, partially offset by an increase in amortization of intangible assets and professional fees. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 6.1% to $4.37 compared with $4.12 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, offset by higher operating expenses and a higher tax rate.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $86.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by net income, partially offset by variable compensation payments, resolution of a sales tax dispute and timing of vendor payments. Free cash flow decreased to $60.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $138.7 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 56.4%, primarily due to lower net cash provided by operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures. GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased to 16.5% compared with 15.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The primary driver of the higher rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is the revaluation of a deferred tax asset associated with a foreign tax rate change. (1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. (2) Beginning in fiscal 2025, FactSet is reporting Organic ASV, rather than Organic ASV plus Professional Services, to focus on the recurring nature of our revenues. This underscores the shift of FactSet's offerings toward providing more managed services and less project-based services. "Clients increasingly look to us as a partner of choice to bring greater productivity and unlock efficiencies across their enterprise workflows," said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. "As we enter our second quarter, we have a robust pipeline fueled by the strength of our diverse portfolio of innovative solutions that deliver value and resonate with our clients." Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 568,667 $ 542,216 4.9 % Organic revenues $ 567,673 $ 542,216 4.7 % Operating income $ 191,335 $ 189,040 1.2 % Adjusted operating income $ 213,750 $ 203,965 4.8 % Operating margin 33.6 % 34.9 % Adjusted operating margin 37.6 % 37.6 % Net income $ 150,022 $ 148,555 1.0 % Adjusted net income $ 168,132 $ 159,127 5.7 % EBITDA $ 229,856 $ 219,002 5.0 % Diluted EPS $ 3.89 $ 3.84 1.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.37 $ 4.12 6.1 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

"We are off to a good start in fiscal 2025 and achieved solid operating performance through sustained cost discipline and execution against our growth initiatives and capital strategy," said Helen Shan, FactSet's CFO. "FactSet has a proven track record of consistent growth through all cycles and we remain committed to delivering on both our annual guidance and the medium-term outlook we shared at our Investor Day."

Annual Subscription Value (ASV)

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients.

ASV was $2,265.9 million at November 30, 2024, compared with $2,159.4 million at November 30, 2023. Organic ASV was $2,258.8 million at November 30, 2024, up $98.1 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 4.5%. Organic ASV increased $3.4 million over the last three months.

The buy-side and sell-side organic ASV annual growth rates as of November 30, 2024 were 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, partners, hedge funds and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory firms, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas was $1,464.5 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,393.1 million. Organic ASV increased 4.5% to $1,456.4 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $367.2 million compared with $348.3 million in the first quarter of last year. The Americas quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 5.2% over the prior year period.

ASV from the EMEA was $572.4 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $551.7 million. Organic ASV increased 3.6% to $572.4 million. EMEA revenues were $143.8 million compared with $139.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The EMEA quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 2.7% over the prior year period.

ASV from the Asia Pacific was $229.0 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $214.6 million. Organic ASV increased 7.0% to $230.0 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $57.7 million compared with $54.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The Asia Pacific quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 6.2% over the prior year period.

Operational Highlights – First Quarter Fiscal 2025



Client count as of November 30, 2024 was 8,249, a net increase of 32 clients in the past three months, driven by an increase in partners, private equity and venture capital and wealth. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.

User count increased by 1,886 to 218,267 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.

Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91%.

Employee headcount was 12,575 as of November 30, 2024, up 0.5% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the content and technology groups. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 68% of the Company's employees.

A quarterly dividend of $39.6 million, or $1.04 per share, is being paid on December 19, 2024, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

FactSet hosted an Investor Day on November 14, 2024, to provide an in-depth look into the Company's strategic priorities, present its new medium-term financial outlook, and preview its new innovations and tailored workflow solutions.

FactSet unveiled its Intelligent Platform initiative, which builds on the success of its AI Blueprint published last year and introduces the integration of conversational AI at the platform level. In the quarter, FactSet also launched Internal Research Notes (IRN) 2.0 , a major enhancement to its Research Management Solutions for buy-side and wealth professionals, and its new Data as a Service (DaaS) solution, which provides data collection, management, and integration to data management teams at financial institutions and is part of FactSet's growing Managed Services offering.

FactSet acquired Irwin , an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors. The acquisition builds on a recent successful partnership that integrates Irwin's award-winning investor relations (IR) CRM with the FactSet Workstation to equip IR professionals with a unified solution to manage investor engagement, conduct research, and streamline corporate access on a single platform.

FactSet announced its joint initiative with J.P. Morgan Securities Services to deliver FactSet's industry-leading performance, reporting and portfolio analytics solutions through J.P. Morgan's award-winning Fusion data management platform. This joint offering enables asset managers and asset owners to focus on investment insights and generating alpha while benefiting from reduced total cost of ownership and flexibility to outsource or insource their portfolio analytics needs.

FactSet announced the appointment of Christopher McLoughlin as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. Mr. McLoughlin has over 20 years of legal experience and was most recently General Counsel of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Before joining S&P Global, he was Deputy General Counsel and Company Secretary of IHS Markit. FactSet announced the appointment of Barak Eilam to its Board of Directors. Mr. Eilam brings nearly three decades of experience scaling enterprise software companies into global market leaders. He is serving as Chief Executive Officer of NICE, a leading enterprise software company specializing in analytics and AI solutions, through the end of the year.



Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 104,475 shares of its common stock for $48.8 million at an average price of $467.00 during the first quarter of fiscal 2025 under the Company's share repurchase program. As of November 30, 2024, $251.2 million remained available for share repurchases under this program.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is reaffirming its outlook for fiscal 2025, originally provided on September 21, 2024. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2025 Expectations



Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $90 million to $140 million during fiscal 2025.

GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,285 million to $2,305 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.5% to 33.5%.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0%.

FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18%.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $15.10 to $15.70. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40.



Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2025. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 568,667 $ 542,216 Operating expenses Cost of services 258,779 251,621 Selling, general and administrative 118,553 101,555 Total operating expenses 377,332 353,176 Operating income 191,335 189,040 Other income (expense), net Interest income 2,701 3,012 Interest expense (14,400 ) (16,738 ) Other income (expense), net 103 (118 ) Total other income (expense), net (11,596 ) (13,844 ) Income before income taxes 179,739 175,196 Provision for income taxes 29,717 26,641 Net income $ 150,022 $ 148,555 Basic earnings per common share $ 3.95 $ 3.91 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.89 $ 3.84 Basic weighted average common shares 38,005 38,016 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,517 38,643





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) November 30, 2024 August 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,168 $ 422,979 Investments 69,623 69,619 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $15,755 at November 30, 2024 and $14,581 at August 31, 2024 252,521 228,054 Prepaid taxes 78,682 55,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,702 60,093 Total current assets 750,696 835,848 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 81,524 82,513 Goodwill 1,085,200 1,011,129 Intangible assets, net 1,870,332 1,844,141 Deferred taxes 40,317 61,337 Lease right-of-use assets, net 117,514 130,494 Other assets 96,000 89,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,041,583 $ 4,055,040 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 151,297 $ 178,250 Current debt 62,460 124,842 Current lease liabilities 31,434 31,073 Accrued compensation 51,760 93,279 Deferred revenues 157,062 159,761 Current taxes payable 44,551 40,391 Dividends payable 39,572 39,470 Total current liabilities 538,136 667,066 Long-term debt 1,296,643 1,241,131 Deferred taxes 8,046 8,452 Deferred revenues, non-current 914 1,344 Taxes payable 41,896 40,452 Long-term lease liabilities 161,372 177,521 Other liabilities 3,015 6,614 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,050,022 $ 2,142,580 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,991,561 $ 1,912,460 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,041,583 $ 4,055,040





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 150,022 $ 148,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 35,717 27,068 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 7,572 7,618 Stock-based compensation expense 13,592 14,310 Deferred income taxes 21,943 6,703 Other, net 890 3,860 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (23,377 ) (9,758 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,697 ) (7,164 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (38,793 ) 31,284 Accrued compensation (40,663 ) (60,348 ) Deferred revenues (7,269 ) (2,542 ) Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (17,806 ) 5,341 Lease liabilities, net (9,759 ) (9,783 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 86,372 155,144 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (25,874 ) (16,466 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (115,199 ) - Purchases of investments (3,987 ) (8,753 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (145,060 ) (25,219 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 55,000 - Repayments of debt (62,500 ) (62,500 ) Dividend payments (39,246 ) (37,053 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 38,850 28,404 Repurchases of common stock (48,790 ) (59,910 ) Other financing activities (13,385 ) (13,505 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (70,071 ) (144,564 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,052 ) 1,050 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (133,811 ) (13,589 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 422,979 425,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 289,168 $ 411,855



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet's historical performance.

Organic Revenues

Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 568,667 $ 542,216 4.9 % Acquisition revenues (696 ) - Currency impact (298 ) - Organic revenues $ 567,673 $ 542,216 4.7 %





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change Operating income $ 191,335 $ 189,040 1.2 % Intangible asset amortization 16,581 17,344 Business acquisition and related costs 3,753 - Sales tax dispute(1) 2,398 - Restructuring/Severance (317 ) (2,419 ) Adjusted operating income $ 213,750 $ 203,965 4.8 % Operating margin 33.6 % 34.9 % Adjusted operating margin(2) 37.6 % 37.6 % Net income $ 150,022 $ 148,555 1.0 % Intangible asset amortization 12,397 12,368 Business acquisition and related costs 2,806 - Sales tax dispute(1) 1,793 - Restructuring/Severance (237 ) (1,725 ) Income tax items 1,351 (71 ) Adjusted net income(3) $ 168,132 $ 159,127 5.7 % Net income 150,022 148,555 1.0 % Interest expense 14,400 16,738 Income taxes 29,717 26,641 Depreciation and amortization expense 35,717 27,068 EBITDA $ 229,856 $ 219,002 5.0 % Diluted EPS $ 3.89 $ 3.84 1.3 % Intangible asset amortization 0.32 0.32 Business acquisition and related costs 0.08 - Sales tax dispute(1) 0.05 - Restructuring/Severance (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Income tax items 0.04 0.00 Adjusted diluted EPS(3) $ 4.37 $ 4.12 6.1 % Weighted average common shares (diluted) 38,517 38,643

(1) Sales tax dispute relates to a resolved matter with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

(2) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.

(3) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 25.2% and 28.7%, respectively.





Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Figures may not foot due to rounding Annual Fiscal 2025 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range Revenues $ 2,285 $ 2,305 Operating income $ 765 $ 749 Operating margin 33.5 % 32.5 % Intangible asset amortization 80 81 Adjusted operating income $ 845 $ 830 Adjusted operating margin (a) 37.0 % 36.0 % Net income $ 598 $ 577 Intangible asset amortization 66 66 Discrete tax items (4 ) (3 ) Adjusted net income $ 660 $ 640 Diluted earnings per common share $ 15.70 $ 15.10 Intangible asset amortization 1.73 1.73 Discrete tax items (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 17.40 $ 16.80

(a) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.



Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Change Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 86,372 $ 155,144 Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (25,874 ) (16,466 ) Free Cash Flow $ 60,498 $ 138,678 (56.4 )%





Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements.

The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.

Q1'25 Q4'24 Q3'24 Q2'24 Q1'24 Q4'23 Q3'23 Q2'23 % of ASV from buy-side clients 82.1% 82.0% 82.3% 82.0% 82.0% 81.8% 82.1% 82.8% % of ASV from sell-side clients 17.9% 18.0% 17.7% 18.0% 18.0% 18.2% 17.9% 17.2% ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 4.3% 4.9% 5.3% 5.6% 7.2% 6.9% 7.3% 8.1% ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 3.5% 3.8% 3.7% 5.5% 7.6% 9.3% 12.3% 15.8%





The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.

(In millions) As of November 30, 2024 As reported ASV $ 2,265.9 Currency impact (a) 2.0 Acquisition ASV (b) (9.1 ) Organic ASV $ 2,258.8 Organic ASV annual growth rate 4.5 %

(a) The impact from foreign currency movements.

(b) Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.