Space One’s 2nd attempt to launch rocket with satellites into orbit fails

(MENAFN) A Japanese space startup, Space One, announced that its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit ended unsuccessfully on Wednesday. The Kairos No. 2 rocket, which lifted off from a coastal site in Wakayama Prefecture in central Japan, self-destructed minutes after liftoff, marking the company's second failure in less than a year. The first launch attempt nine months earlier also ended in an explosion.



The company explained that the flight was aborted after determining it would be unable to complete its mission. "We are very sorry that we could not achieve as far as a final stage of the mission," Space One President Masakazu Toyoda said at a press conference. However, he stressed that the experience was not considered a failure, as the data collected would guide the company in overcoming challenges for future launches.



Space One executive and engineer Mamoru Endo attributed the incident to a likely abnormality in the first-stage engine nozzle or its control system. This issue caused the rocket to spiral midflight before activating its autonomous safety mechanism to self-destruct about three minutes after liftoff. Despite the failure, the rocket did enter space, reaching over 100 kilometers (60 miles) above ground before being destroyed, according to officials.



Space One’s mission is to become Japan’s first private company to successfully put a satellite into orbit. The company aims to revitalize Japan’s space industry by offering affordable space transport services with small rockets. President Toyoda expressed hope in identifying and addressing the technical problems quickly to achieve success in future launches.

