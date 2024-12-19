Iran shipments non-oil products value at USD8.3B to Iraq in 8 months

(MENAFN) Iran shipped non-oil goods amounted to USD8.3 billion to Iraq throughout the January-August period of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) declared.



Foroud Asgari stated that Iraq was the second main ship location of the Iranian non-oil commodities in the stated period.



Due to Iran's huge ship capacity and Iraq's big market for Iranian products, the two sides desire to extend the rate of mutual economic exchanges.



Iran and Iraq have placed a goal of USD20 billion in year-on-year trade, and entrepreneurs and officials of the two nations are insisted to reach that goal.



In late May, the chief of the Department of Spatial Planning and Regional Planning of the Iranian Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) noted that Iran shipments some 2,200 goods, amounted to USD12 billion, to nearby Iraq yearly.



Addressing a gathering called “Reviewing opportunities and challenges of attracting Iraqi investors and strengthening trade relations between the two countries in line with demarcating Iran in the regional value chain”, Jafar Hosseini stated that Iraq, benefiting from USD85 billion foreign currency assets, 130 tons of gold funds, and 147 billion barrels of verified assets of crude oil, is one of the wealthiest nations in West Asia.

