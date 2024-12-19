TikTok’s celebrity culture comes at cost

(MENAFN) Moo Deng, a four-month-old pygmy hippo at a Thai zoo, has recently become an internet sensation, attracting a global following. With fan pages, songs dedicated to her, a 24-hour live stream, and even a makeup line in her name, Moo Deng is among several animals who have gained significant social attention, including Amara the pygmy hippo in London, Biscuits the seal in Canada, and Pesto the penguin in Melbourne. However, this popularity raises ethical concerns about the captivity of these animals.



The rise of these animals on social media has sparked debate about the morality of keeping animals in zoos. Famous cases like Lolita the orca, Harambe the gorilla, and Flocke the polar bear highlight the potential harm captivity can cause, with some animals spending their entire lives in enclosures. Despite these concerns, social media fame has brought increased revenue to zoos, which can be used to fund conservation efforts.



Indian conservationist Latika Nath explains that zoos play an important role in conservation through captive breeding, species reintroduction, research, and advocacy. While viral fame boosts zoos financially, it also offers an opportunity to raise awareness about endangered species. In Moo Deng’s case, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo has seen attendance soar from 600-700 to more than 30,000 daily visitors, thanks to her popularity. This increase in foot traffic has led to significant financial gains, with the zoo projecting over 200 million baht in revenue this year.



Despite the potential ethical issues surrounding animal captivity, Moo Deng’s fame has been used to highlight the plight of pygmy hippos, with the zoo emphasizing conservation efforts and educating the public on the species’ endangered status.

