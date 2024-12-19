OTT Year-Ender: Top 10 Disney+ Hotstar Web Series Released In 2024 Lootere, Bad Cop, Taaza Khabar Season 2, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT year-ender: Let's take a look at the top 10 Disney+ Hotstar web series released in 2024.

Lootere

Plot: The series follows a Ukrainian trading ship attacked by Somali pirates in international waters. Diverted to Harardhere, Somalia , the two-week hostage drama unfolds as the captain, crew, Somali commander and a businessman struggle for control amid the chaos.

Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Martial Batchamen Tchana

Life Hill Gayi

Plot: Two siblings, Kalki and Dev, must transform a ruined mansion into a profitable hotel to inherit their grandfather's wealth, facing rivalry, quirky staff, mishaps and unexpected romances along the way.

Cast: Kusha Kapila, Divyenndu, Vinay Pathak

Plot: The series satirically explores power struggles in the film industry as Raghu inherits his father's studio , and Mahika becomes an unexpected owner through Victor's will, blending drama and humour.

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana

Chutney Sambar

Plot: After his father's death, Karthik discovers he has a stepbrother, Sachin, from his father's relationship with Amudha and sets out to find him, uncovering family secrets.

Cast: Chandran, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Viswanathan

Plot: Karan, a determined cop, hunts down the formidable villain Kazbe while juggling his complex personal relationships, blending intense action with emotional challenges.

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Saurabh Sachdeva

Karmma Calling

Plot: Karma Talwar, with a hidden past, enters Alibaug's elite circle, unsettling queen Indrani Kothari. Reuniting with childhood friend Vedant, she targets her first victim while plotting her next move.

Cast: Namrata Sheth, Raveena Tandon, Waluscha De Sousa,

Taaza Khabar Season 2

Plot: Taaza Khabar Season 2 follows Vasant Gawde, who faces the fallout from predicting news and owing mafia don Yusuf ₹1,000 crore. He fakes his death and resurfaces after months.

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi

Plot: Season two begins with three men returning home on bail, only to face frustrated wives who consult a psychiatrist for techniques to reform their misbehaving husbands.

Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Krishna Chaitanya

Tsunami: Race Against Time

Plot: Tsunami: Race Against Time recounts the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, showing the disaster's impact on Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka, highlighting survival, rescue efforts and journalists uncovering the tragedy.

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 5

Plot: The fifth season follows Sita's captivity in Lanka and Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman's search for her, presented in six engaging episodes, each lasting 20–25 minutes.

Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre