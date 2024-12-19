Kuwait Analysts: Khaleeji 26 To Spur Tough Competition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Duwaila

KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, which is due in Kuwait between from December 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025, is forecast to see stiff competition, opined two sports analysts.

Speaking to KUNA, they said all participating Gulf soccer teams, except the Yemeni one, are mostly likely to be fierce rivals since they have already qualified for the crucial round of qualifiers, thus making the task uneasy and increasing excitement.

Commenting on Group A, Kuwaiti Yarmouk Sports Club's Coach Thaher Al-Adwani said it is not so easy to guess what exactly could happen as the group's teams are well-placed to qualify for semifinals.

But, he believed that the Kuwaiti national team is in a better position than others on the basis of the home field and the fans, considering this a double-edged sword: either motivation to win or psychological pressure that could negatively affect the results.

He expected Kuwait to do a great job during the most significant Gulf sports event due to the fact that its squad did well in the last couple of World Cup qualifiers versus South Korea and Jordan.

He underlined that the soccer gathering would be a great opportunity for the Blues' young footballers to demonstrate their technical skills and capabilities.

However, he anticipated that other teams, notably Qatar, UAE and Oman would unquestionably be fierce competitors seeking hard to show their teeth to win the championship.

Regarding Group B, Saleh Al-Buraiki, former Al-Salmiya SC player and national team coach, said that the Bahraini team chooses between two formations: (1/1/4/4) and (1/2/4/3), based on the rivals' capabilities and tactical changes.

He added that the Reds are in the habit of using the possession and targeting approach thanks to their swift offensive shifting, but they usually have defensive defects.

Title-holder Iraq tends to have a tactical attitude that focuses on possession and directing the pace and rhythm of the game, steadily taking the ball to the last third of the pitch, he believed.

Concerning Saudi Arabia, Al-Buraiki elaborated that the Saudi team adopts the (1/4/1/4) technique, hinging on advanced defense thanks to the skills and capabilities of Salem Al-Duwsari and Firas Al-Buraikan.

As for Yemen, he said that its national team uses the (1/3/2/4) formation through zone defense tactics involving offensive shifting through the team's fast footballers.

The Kuwaiti sports analyst expected that both Saudi and Iraqi squads are most likely to qualify for semifinals due to their great potential.

Kuwait is gearing up for a historic football event by playing host to the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup titled "Khaleeji Zain 26", making it the fifth time the championship is held in Kuwait.

Kuwait's dominance of the tournament began with the inaugural Gulf Cup in Bahrain in 1970, where they emerged victorious, securing four consecutive titles by 1976-a record unmatched by any other Gulf nation.

Kuwait won the 6th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 14th, and 20th editions of the tournament, and Kuwaiti football legend Jassem Yaqoub remains the Gulf Cup's all-time top scorer with 18 goals.

The Gulf Cup, held once every two years, initially featured only four nations-Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, and was later expanded to include Oman, UAE and Iraq, and Yemen, now eight competing teams.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is held on a rotating basis in the member states of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, which comprises Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen. (end)

