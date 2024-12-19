(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign has claimed that it has gathered “irrefutable evidence” of the Ukrainian military’s use of white phosphorus munitions, particularly by drones, during September. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that these incendiary devices, which are banned under the Geneva Convention, were used indiscriminately by Ukrainian forces. She further suggested that Ukraine’s ability to produce white phosphorus indicates its violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.



Ukraine swiftly rejected these allegations, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy calling them “false and nonsensical.” He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to international non-proliferation agreements.



The two countries have previously accused each other of using white phosphorus and other controversial weapons. White phosphorus, known for its incendiary and toxic properties, ignites when exposed to air and can cause severe burns. While it is sometimes used in smoke and obscurant rounds, it remains controversial due to its potential to inflict harm. Although the Pentagon had considered supplying Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions, reports indicate that this idea was eventually rejected by the White House.

