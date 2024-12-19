Concerns grow over powerful forces behind Donald Trump

(MENAFN) Concerns are growing over the powerful forces behind Donald Trump, such as business mogul Elon Musk and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. However, history suggests that the level of commitment and organizational skills needed to drive significant policy changes may be beyond their capabilities. Despite these concerns, Trump’s election highlighted the strength of the process in the U.S., as the outcome of the Electoral College vote closely mirrored the popular vote, making it the first election since 2012 without major controversy or division. Although the election result was clear and reflected the American people’s will, it deepened divisions within the country. Voters elected a candidate who symbolized confrontation and defiance, exacerbating internal dissent. Despite Trump's victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College, a large portion of Americans still expressed dissatisfaction with the result.



Amid this crisis, it’s important to understand the challenges America faces, but comparisons between Trump and fascism made by intellectuals and politicians before the election have complicated this understanding. These comparisons often misrepresented the situation, showing how Trump’s movement is more dangerous in some aspects and less impactful in others. In writing my book The Next Civil War, I explored the dangers facing the country by reaching out to the far-right groups in the U.S. These groups formed a complex, ever-changing coalition that included fascists, the Proud Boys, European "Identitarians," and constitutional militants, among others. While these groups varied in size and beliefs, they shared a common anti-government ideology. Trump’s movement has become broader than anyone anticipated, uniting a diverse coalition that distrusts U.S. institutions across the board.



The central idea behind anti-government nationalism is that true freedom, the core American value, can only exist in opposition to the government. This sentiment dates back to the nation's founding, as the revolution was a rebellion against government authority. In more recent years, movements like the Constitutional Sheriffs have advocated for local law enforcement to uphold constitutional rights, even over federal authority. This American concept of patriotism, as opposition to the government, stands in stark contrast to European or British far-right ideologies, which typically aim to seize control of the government rather than dismantle it. Fascists in Europe have historically used state power to enforce their agendas, while in the U.S., anti-government patriots aim to paralyze the state, making it ineffective. This fundamental difference in approach is crucial to understanding the political landscape.

