Collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria causes monumental implications for Middle East

(MENAFN) The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's in Syria has had monumental implications for the Middle East and beyond. Israeli Prime compared the event to a "tectonic" shift, likening it to the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement that divided the Ottoman Empire’s territory. Netanyahu’s comparison may be exaggerated, but the ramifications of Assad's fall are undeniable. In recent weeks, Israel has made strategic advances, including taking control of parts of the Golan Heights and conducting numerous on Syria's military infrastructure. The once-established peace agreements between Israel and Syria, particularly those that held since the 1973 war, are now rendered obsolete, as the balance of power in the region shifts dramatically. The future of Syria remains uncertain, with the country’s borders now controlled by Israel in the south, Turkey in the north, and the U.S. in the northeast.



The winners and losers in this new Middle Eastern order are clear. Russia and Iran, as external powers, have lost significant influence, while Palestinian groups, Hezbollah, and Shiite factions within the region have suffered setbacks. The rising powers in the region are Israel and Turkey, with the U.S. solidifying its position as the dominant force, further diminishing Russia’s role. Despite the apparent victory of those opposed to Assad, the euphoria surrounding his downfall is misplaced. This is reminiscent of the misguided celebrations that followed the ousting of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, where the removal of dictators led to chaos and instability. While both Saddam and Gaddafi were brutal rulers, they were also central figures in the countries' political structures, and their absence led to greater turmoil.



Syria’s future seems poised to follow a similar path of instability. The Sunni Arab majority is likely to seize power from the Alawite regime, which has ruled for decades, and there is concern among the country’s minorities about how the new Islamic regime in Damascus will treat them. These groups are already fleeing, fearing persecution. This has been reflected in the experiences of Syrian refugees, with many desperately trying to escape the uncertainty. One Syrian Christian reached out to a writer, seeking advice on smuggling his family out of Syria for safety in Lebanon. Similarly, a Syrian Kurdish friend, displaced by Turkish-backed militias, is waiting in Europe after his family was forced to flee their farm in northern Syria. The broader consequences of Syria’s collapse are far from clear, but the region is on the brink of profound changes, and the future remains uncertain.

