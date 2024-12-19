Rackspace Technology Signs UK Armed Forces Covenant, Reinforcing Commitment To Veterans And The UK Public Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pledge highlights Rackspace dedication to supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading provider of end-to-end hybrid, multicloud and AI solutions, is proud to announce its formal commitment to the UK by signing the Armed Forces Covenant. This pledge highlights Rackspace Technology's dedication to supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families.

The Armed Forces Covenant ensures that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. By signing this Covenant, Rackspace Technology pledges to uphold the key principles of the Covenant, supporting the employment of veterans, service spouses, and partners, and offering flexibility in leave for service duties.

Rackspace Technology's employee resource group, RackVet , plays a crucial role in supporting veterans and their families, fostering a community of mutual support and professional development. The company's ongoing initiatives include dedicated recruitment efforts for veterans and reservists, partnerships with military charities, and the development of tailored support programs to help former service members transition to civilian careers in technology.

“As a veteran, I understand the unique skills and experiences that service members bring to the civilian workforce,” said Brian Lillie, Rackspace Technology President of Private Cloud, and former US Air Force Officer.“Our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, combined with the launch of Rackspace UK Sovereign Services, demonstrates our dedication to meaningful support for the UK military community and technological excellence.”

The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant coincides with the recent launch of Rackspace UK Sovereign Services , an innovative suite of services designed to meet the specific needs of the UK public sector and regulated industries. This alignment underscores Rackspace Technology's commitment to providing secure, sovereign, and scalable solutions while also honoring the nation's service personnel.

For more information about Rackspace Technology's commitment to the UK Sovereign Services click here.

