Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market To Reach USD 1.6 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 4.9% CAGR TMR Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pulmonary Valve Replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pulmonary valve replacement (PVR) market is an integral part of the broader cardiovascular treatment
landscape, addressing congenital and acquired heart valve conditions. Pulmonary valve replacement procedures restore proper blood flow between the heart and lungs, essential for maintaining cardiac health. Advances in medical technology, increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, and rising awareness about minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of this market.
With innovations such as transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement (TPVR) and bioengineered valves, the market is witnessing rapid evolution, providing patients with safer, more effective treatment options. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031
Get A Free Sample Copy of the Report:
Key Drivers of Growth
Increasing Prevalence of Heart Valve Disorders
Rising cases of congenital heart diseases (CHD) and pulmonary valve regurgitation are driving the demand for replacement procedures.
Advancements in Medical Technology
Innovations like minimally invasive TPVR have improved patient outcomes and recovery times, fueling market growth.
Growing Geriatric Population
The aging population is at a higher risk for valve degeneration, increasing the need for replacement procedures.
Rising Awareness and Diagnosis
Improved diagnostic techniques and growing awareness of heart health are leading to earlier detection and treatment of valve disorders.
Supportive Regulatory Approvals
Frequent FDA and CE approvals for advanced pulmonary valve products are boosting market expansion.
Recent Trends
Adoption of Transcatheter Procedures
Minimally invasive TPVR is gaining traction due to its reduced recovery time and lower complication rates compared to open-heart surgery.
Bioengineered Valves on the Rise
Tissue-engineered valves, offering longer durability and compatibility, are becoming a preferred choice for younger patients.
Focus on Pediatric Applications
Manufacturers are developing valves tailored for pediatric patients to address congenital heart defects more effectively.
Integration of AI and Imaging Technology
Artificial intelligence and advanced imaging techniques are enhancing pre-surgical planning and improving procedural accuracy.
Growth in Emerging Markets
Increasing healthcare investments and medical tourism are driving demand for pulmonary valve replacement in developing regions.
Top Companies:
Boston Scientific
Edwards Lifesciences
Medtronic
St. Jude Medical
Abbott Laboratories
Cryolife
LivaNova, Inc.
4C Medical Technologies, Inc.
To Know More About Report -
Future Outlook
The pulmonary valve replacement market is poised for significant growth, fueled by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and a rising geriatric population. The transition toward minimally invasive procedures and the development of durable, bioengineered valves will shape the market's trajectory.
Market Segmentation
Valve Type
Mechanical Valve
Biological Valve
Donor Valve
Tissue Valve
Application
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis
Pulmonary Atresia
Others
End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Visit our report to discover essential insights and analysis -
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Browse More Trending Research Reports:
Pet Food Market Revenue to Cross USD 168.3 billion by 2029, Booming at a CAGR of 6%: TMR Report
Food Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $ 69.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.7% - TMR Report
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Atil Chaudhari
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN19122024003118003196ID1109011232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.