Air India Orders 34 Aircraft For Amravati Training

New Delhi: Air India has placed an order on Thursday (Dec 19) for 34 trainer aircraft as part of its plan to launch South Asia's largest Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, by the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.



The order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft (USA) and 3 twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft (Austria).

The trainer aircraft, due for delivery starting 2025, are equipped with glass cockpits, G1000 avionics systems and Jet A1 engines that will ensure advanced training for aspiring pilots.

The FTO is coming up at Amravati's Belora airport and will target to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year.

“The new FTO is a strategic move to exponentially expand our training infrastructure and our commitment to building a self-reliant ecosystem of qualified pilots for both Air India and the Indian aviation industry. With this order of 34 trainer aircraft to support South Asia's largest Flying Training Organisation, we are delighted to be playing a part in building the aviation infrastructure India needs as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets and to support the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, Director, Aviation Academy, Air India.

