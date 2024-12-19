RTA Earns Global Recognition With The Chartered Institute Of Procurement And Supply (CIPS) Procurement Excellence Certification

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Roads and Authority (RTA) has successfully completed the globally acclaimed CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme , demonstrating its leadership and commitment to procurement best practices. The certification, awarded by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & (CIPS) , was presented at RTA's headquarters in Dubai by Ben Farrell, CEO of CIPS, and Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA.

This certification, considered one of the most rigorous assessments of procurement capability worldwide, acknowledges RTA's dedication to advancing procurement and supply chain management. The programme evaluates organisations across critical areas, including governance, process efficiency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing.

Commenting on the achievement, Sam Achampong said:“This achievement demonstrates RTA's commitment to procurement excellence and strategic supply chain management. Being certified under the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme signifies RTA's adherence to global best practices, fostering innovation, transparency, and efficiency. It showcases the RTA's role as a leader in integrating sustainability and ethical sourcing into their operations, setting a benchmark for public sector procurement in the region.”

Ben Farrell added:“The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme certification is more than an accolade; it's a validation of RTA's dedication to world-class procurement standards. This milestone equips RTA with enhanced capabilities to deliver value-driven procurement strategies, ensuring long-term resilience and efficiency in their projects. We are proud to partner with an organisation that champions innovation and accountability in public sector procurement.”

Saeed Al Marri, Director of Procurement at RTA , remarked:“Receiving this certification is a proud moment for the RTA. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and sustainability in all procurement activities. This recognition not only strengthens our ability to deliver value across Dubai's infrastructure projects but also reinforces our role as a global leader in public sector procurement.”

As a government authority responsible for transportation and infrastructure, RTA continues to set new benchmarks in procurement by embedding ethical practices, promoting supplier diversity, and driving innovation in its supply chain operations.