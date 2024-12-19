South Indian OTT Releases: What To Watch Online This Weekend In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Indian OTT releases this week: A number of new movies will be available on OTT this weekend in South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Let's take a look at the ones that are available to watch online this weekend.
Zebra
Plot: Surya, a bank employee, discovers that his girlfriend Swathi, who works at another bank, has made a serious error at work. To help her, Surya uses loopholes in the banking system to fix the issue. However, this puts him at odds with Aadhi, a wealthy and arrogant businessman. Aadhi demands that Surya pay ₹5 crore within four days, pushing him into a dangerous and high-stakes situation.
Language: Telugu (Original), Tamil
Cast: Satyadev, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Amrutha Iyengar
Where to watch: Aha
Release date: December 20 Also Read
| Girls Will Be Girls OTT release: Award-winning movie is now on THIS platform Pallotty 90's Kids
Plot: The film tells the story of Unni Damodar, a Kochi-based MNC employee, who surprises his childhood hero, Kannan Chettan, with a Harley Davidson. This gesture brings back memories of their youth and highlights the struggles children face with self-confidence.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Davinchi Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop
Where to watch: Manorama Max
Release date: December 18 Also Read
| Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024 Leela Vinodam
Plot: Prasad, a carefree young graduate, spent his college years secretly admiring Leela but never found the courage to express his feelings. After several failed attempts to talk to her, he finally managed to connect with her through text messages.
Language: Telugu
Cast: Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anagha Ajith, RJ Mirchi Saran
Where to watch: ETV Win
MENAFN19122024007365015876ID1109011111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.