Verisilicon Unveils Next-Generation High-Performance Vitality Architecture GPU IP Series

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VeriSilicon (688521) today announced the launch of its latest Vitality architecture Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP series, designed to deliver high-performance computing across a wide range of applications, including cloud gaming, AI PC, and both discrete and integrated graphics cards.

VeriSilicon's new generation Vitality GPU architecture delivers exceptional advancements in computational performance with scalability. It incorporates advanced features such as a configurable Tensor Core AI accelerator and a 32MB to 64MB Level 3 (L3) cache, offering both powerful processing power and superior energy efficiency. Additionally, the Vitality architecture supports up to 128 channels of cloud gaming per core, addressing the needs of high concurrency and high image quality cloud-based entertainment, while enabling large-scale desktop gaming and applications on Windows systems. With robust support for Microsoft DirectX 12 APIs and AI acceleration libraries, this architecture is ideally suited for a wide range of performance-intensive applications and complex computing workloads.

With over 20 years of development, VeriSilicon's GPU IP has a proven track record in diverse segments, from low-power IoT Microcontroller Units (MCUs) to high-performance processors for automotive and computing applications. To date, over 2 billion chips featuring VeriSilicon's GPU IP have been shipped globally.

“Parallel computing demand has been steadily increasing over the last decade, with a dramatic surge driven by the rise of AI computing. GPUs have become essential processors in this new era, expanding their role beyond traditional applications like gaming,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon.“The Vitality architecture GPU represents the next generation of high-performance and energy-efficient GPU. With over 20 years of GPU development experience across diverse market segments, the Vitality architecture is built to support the most advanced GPU APIs. Its scalability enables widespread deployment in fields such as automotive systems and mobile computing devices. We are thrilled to collaborate with leading customers to integrate this groundbreaking technology into their products, addressing the growing demand for GPUs and advanced computing solutions.”

