Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively cold daytime, with slight dust and scattered clouds at times, becomes cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report said, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, reaching 26 KT at places at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 18 - 25 KT, reaching 30 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times, while offshore will be 5 - 8 ft, rising to 10 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km, while offshore, will be 5 - 9 km.

