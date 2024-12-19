Output of semi-finished steel in Iran reaches 20.4M tons in 8 months

(MENAFN) Iran produced a total of 20.4 million tons of semi-finished steel during the first eight months of the Iranian year, from March 20 to November 21, 2024, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association. This production included 13.28 million tons of billet and bloom, along with 8.058 million tons of slab, highlighting the country's strong steel output during this period.



In terms of finished steel products, Iran produced 14.835 million tons, including both flat and long steel products. Flat steel products accounted for 6.792 million tons, which represents a 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This category included 5.973 million tons of hot-rolled coil, 2.018 million tons of cold-rolled coil, and approximately 1.146 million tons of coated steel products.



Production of long steel products reached 8.043 million tons, with notable production of rebar, which amounted to 6.484 million tons. The production of beams totaled 983,000 tons, reflecting a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, 576,000 tons of angle and channel products were produced.



In terms of raw materials, Iran’s sponge iron production grew by 11.2 percent year-on-year, while the country’s iron ore output reached 44.332 million tons. Meanwhile, iron concentrate production during the same period totaled 45.138 million tons, marking a significant contribution to the steel industry’s raw material needs.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010715