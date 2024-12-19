Canon And Copy Cat Group Showcase Advanced Printing Solutions At 9Th Print Pack Sign Expo In Kenya

(MENAFN- APO Group)



Canon and Copy Cat Group showcased innovative printing solutions at Print&Pack Kenya 2024, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing customer experience and penetration in East Africa through strategic collaboration. The featured specialized zones highlighting Canon's advanced technologies, including the V700 and V1000 for commercial printing, the V1350 for packaging, and the Colorado printer and TM350 for interior décor, demonstrating their versatility across various applications.

Canon Central&North Africa ( ), in collaboration with its strategic partner Copy Cat Group, recently exhibited at the 9th Print Pack Sign Expo exhibition, demonstrating its commitment to supporting partners and elevating the printing industry in the region. The event provided an excellent platform for Canon to showcase its innovative printing solutions and reinforce its position as a leader in the commercial printing, packaging, and interior décor sectors.

ZONES OF INNOVATION

The exhibition featured several specialized zones, each highlighting Canon's diverse range of printing solutions:

Commercial Print Zone: The V700 and V1000 printers showcased Canon's capabilities in high-quality commercial printing. Designed for high-volume production, the V700 prints up to 70 pages per minute, while the V1000 can reach 100 pages per minute. They excel in producing a variety of marketing materials, including brochures, postcards, and booklets, with exceptional color accuracy. Their versatility allows print service providers to cater to diverse client needs across various media types.

Packaging Zone: The V1350 printer highlighted Canon's strengths in the packaging industry, capable of printing up to 135 A4 pages per minute. This digital press is ideal for producing high-quality packaging materials such as folding cartons, labels, and flexible packaging. Its ability to handle various media types allows businesses to create personalized and on-demand packaging solutions. This flexibility helps companies respond quickly to market demands while minimizing inventory costs.

Interior Decor and CAD Zone: The Canon Colorado printer and TM350 emphasized Canon's versatility in interior décor and technical drawing applications. The Colorado printer produces wide format prints suitable for wallpapers and large decorative items, catering to the demand for customized interiors. Meanwhile, the TM350 excels in creating precise technical drawings and architectural plans for design professionals. Together, these products support a range of creative and technical needs in the interior design and construction sectors.

Visitors to the Canon and Copy Cat booth had the opportunity to experience firsthand the quality and versatility of Canon's printing solutions. A wide array of print samples was on display, including envelopes, booklets, brochures, packaging materials, door hangers, and labels. This hands-on approach allowed customers to appreciate the fine print capabilities that Canon offers across various applications.

REVOLUTIONIZING INTERIOR DÉCOR

Interior decorating is an art that transforms spaces into aesthetically pleasing and functional environments. Canon's solutions empower brands and Print Service Providers to expand their businesses in the Interior Décor sector, offering on-demand digital printing that inspires and creates exceptional customer experiences.

Canon's Interior Décor zone was a particular highlight of the exhibition, showcasing the brand's comprehensive approach to room design. The Colorado M series, known for its high productivity in roll-to-roll printing, and the imagePROGRAF series, renowned for high-quality photo and art printing, were featured prominently.

STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

Canon's presence at 9th Print Pack Sign Expo in collaboration with Copy Cat Group, represented a significant step forward in customer engagement. The company's comprehensive display and interactive approach provided visitors with an immersive experience, showcasing the full spectrum of Canon's printing capabilities.

Copy Cat Group, with its strong foothold in Kenya's print industry, played a crucial role in Canon's successful presence at the exhibition. This strategic collaboration at 9th Print Pack Sign Expo demonstrated the synergy between the two companies and their shared commitment to advancing the printing industry in the region.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, commented: "Our participation in Print&Pack Kenya 2024, in collaboration with Copy Cat Group, exemplified our unwavering commitment to the East African market and our customer-centric approach. This exhibition served as a powerful platform to showcase our innovative printing solutions that addressed the evolving needs of businesses across diverse sectors. By leveraging Copy Cat's strong regional presence and our combined expertise in imaging technology, we provided customers with hands-on experiences that enabled them to envision the transformative potential of our printing solutions. This strategic partnership deepened our market penetration, offering tailored solutions that drove growth and efficiency for businesses throughout East Africa. Our presence there reinforced Canon's dedication to being a trusted partner in the region's digital transformation journey."

Vishal Patel, Managing Director of Copy Cat Group, added : "Our partnership with Canon at this exhibition reflects our shared vision of bringing cutting-edge printing technologies to Kenya and East Africa. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the diverse printing needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of the industry."

The collaboration between Canon and Copy Cat Group at 9th Print Pack Sign Expo not only showcased state-of-the-art printing solutions but also reinforced their commitment to driving innovation and growth in the East African printing industry. This event served as a platform to demonstrate Canon's technological prowess and its ability to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors, from commercial printing to interior décor.

