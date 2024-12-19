Dubai Sculpture Symposium 2024 Celebrates Curatorial Expertise And Artistic Diversity

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 19 December 2024:

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is delivering innovative cultural experiences and diverse creative and artistic events at the first edition of Dubai Sculpture Symposium 2024, running until 22 December in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. The symposium aims to highlight the significance of sculpture in enhancing Dubai's visual identity and integrating art into the fabric of public life. It also contributes to creating a sustainable creative environment that supports and empowers local talent in the field, aligning with the Authority's commitment to transforming

Dubai into a preferred destination for global talent and the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.



The committee members tasked with selecting the participating artistic designs for the symposium includes Emirati artist Najat Makki, recipient of the 'Emirates Appreciation Award for Science, Arts and Literature'

and the 'l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettre's from France's Ministry of Culture. Makki boasts a distinguished career, having represented the UAE in numerous global exhibitions, symposiums, and workshops while supervising prominent art programmes. The committee also includes Dr Nina Heydemann, Director of Maraya Art Centre and 1971 - Design Space in Sharjah, who served from 2014 to 2018 as Senior Manager – Visual Arts at Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF). Among them is artist and filmmaker Nujoom Alghanem, an award-winning professional mentor and advisor in the fields of visual art, filmmaking, and creative writing across the region. Alghanem's career features 11 published poetry collections and more than 20 produced films, reflecting her diverse contributions to the arts and cinema sectors.

The symposium's artistic curation and execution is supervised by Jordanian artist Kamal Al Zoubi, founder of the sculpture department at Dubai Culture's Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and Omani artist Dr Ali Al Jabri, who is known for his innovative approach of blending wood and marble in sculptural works. Al Jabri has also contributed to establishing prominent artistic initiatives such as the International Sculptors Camp through Sohart Camp.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of the selection committee and its role in evaluating the participating works, saying, 'The committee relied on a set of artistic, aesthetic, and intellectual criteria to underscore the importance of sculpture as one of the oldest and most profound artistic tools, reflecting cultural authenticity and preserving creative heritage across generations. The distinguished expertise of the committee members is a key asset to this process. The UAE's art scene is marked by its diversity and by the contributions of exceptional talent, whose unique works and ideas have strengthened Dubai's cultural and creative industries. I am proud of the committee members and curators, who, with their experience and accomplishments, continue to enhance Dubai's creative landscape.'

The inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium 2024 is hosting more than 15 sculptors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, China, Ukraine, and other countries, who will present a variety of unique sculptures and artworks. These contributions will serve as a key addition to Dubai's Public Art Strategy, enriching the emirate's cultural fabric.