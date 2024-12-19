Sharvari becomes the face of Godrej Professional as its first-ever Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 18, 2024: Godrej Professional, a leading professional hair brand offering hair colour and hair care from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced Bollywood’s rising star Sharvari as its first-ever brand ambassador. The reveal took place at the grand finale of Godrej Professional Spotlight, a platform celebrating hairstylists on a national stage. Known for her standout performances in films like Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa, Sharvari perfectly reflects the brand’s commitment to style, confidence, and empowerment. Her fashion-forward persona and values align seamlessly with Godrej Professional, making her the ideal face of the brand.



Commenting on the development, Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “We are excited to have Sharvari as the very first brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Being a fashion & lifestyle icon, Sharvari has millions who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style and grace. Her association with Godrej Professional comes at a time as we are growing and continuing to expand our footprint in the hair and beauty industry.”



Expressing her excitement about the association, Sharvari said, “It’s an honour to be the first-ever brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Godrej has been a trusted name amongst Indian households for over 120 years and has truly revolutionized the hair colour category in the country. They’re known for their innovative and high-quality hair colour range such as Dimension & Colourplay. Hair has always been a defining part of my style—whether I am embodying a character on screen or turning heads on the red carpet. When approached to represent Godrej Professional, I was thrilled as it resonates with my personal style."



Sharvari dazzled as the showstopper unveiling 2025’s trending hair colour and styling looks. The stunning showcase was curated by Godrej Professional's dynamic trio: Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director – Hair; Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head; and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador. Godrej Professional also showcased Dimensions and Colourplay range of its hair colours.



Alongside the unveiling of its brand ambassador, Godrej Professional announced the winners of Spotlight, a platform celebrating hairstylists' creativity on a national stage. Out of 400+ entries received; 30 finalists showcased curated hair colour looks in a grand hair show. Bhavin Bavaliya, from Bonanza Beauty Lounge based in Rajkot, won First Place, receiving INR 5 lakh and the chance to collaborate with a celebrity, marking a milestone in their career. Priyanka Sinha of Kaixo Academy from Kolkata secured Second Place with INR 2.5 lakh, while Laltlan Kimi - Luv Salon from Bengaluru took Third Place with INR 1.5 lakh. A jury including celebrity stylist Yianni Tsapatori, (Creative Director - Hair, Godrej Professional); Monica Bahl (CEO of Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council); and Kanishka Ramchandani (Editor, Professional Beauty Hairdressers Journal India); along with special guest jury – actress Adaa Khan and Helly Shah, selected the winners.



Through Spotlight, the 30 shortlisted hair stylists underwent ‘Recognition of Prior Learning’ certification program from Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), an Awarding Body of National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Through this program, the hairstylists received National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned Government of India certification. The 30 hair stylists can now use the certificate to procure loans for professional endeavours. Godrej Professional Spotlight is supported by Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) as Industry Trade Partner and Professional Beauty Hairdressers Journal India as Trade Media Partner.



Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), emphasized the initiative’s impact, stating, “Godrej Professional Spotlight is a shining example of how skill development and industry collaboration can drive growth and recognition for hairstylists across India. By partnering with Godrej Professional, we are elevating Indian talent to global standards and creating opportunities that inspire the next generation of salon professionals.”



Abhinav Grandhi of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), added, “We are incredibly proud of the overwhelming response to Godrej Professional Spotlight. This platform not only offers an opportunity for talented hairstylists to showcase their creativity but also reflects our commitment towards education and training. Through this initiative, we aim to empower stylists with the skills and exposure necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive market. This is just one of our steps towards our long-term commitment to nurture and uplift India’s salon professionals.”



The Godrej Professional Spotlight event celebrating hair artistry and the spirit of fashion, was attended by over 300 hair stylists. Adding to the glamour, renowned actor Karanvir Bohra hosted the event, making it a memorable celebration of talent and creativity.





