UDC And Ruzgar Healthcare Inaugurate 'The Pearl International Hospital'

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC) and Ruzgar Healthcare Group announced the opening of The Pearl International Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility located at the heart of The Pearl Island.

This hospital represents a significant step towards strengthening the infrastructure in Qatar and improving in the country, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, as the hospital will play a pivotal role in providing advanced medical care to patients in the Pearl Island area and the surrounding areas.

Mr. Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, UDC President, CEO, and Member of the Board, commented on this milestone achievement: "Our investment in The Pearl International Hospital underscores UDC's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents of The Pearl and Gewan Island. This facility is a significant milestone to provide an integrated community with all essential services being provided."

Dr. Volkan Uygunucarlar, Chairman of Ruzgar Healthcare, highlighted the collaboration's success: "Our partnership with UDC has been instrumental in creating a state-of-the-art medical facility that reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence, by combining advanced medical technology with the expertise of our highly skilled professionals."

Mr. Emir Erdogan, Chief Operating Officer of The Pearl International Hospital, commented on the operational success: "With the commencement of operations, we are now fully activating all our services, providing comprehensive healthcare solutions to our community."

Key Features of The Pearl

International Hospital:



Location and Accessibility: Conveniently located in Medina Centrale with easy access, multiple entrances, ample parking spaces, and valet parking services.

Modern Amenities: The hospital spans 14,000 sqm and features well-appointed interiors with a focus on patient comfort. It includes dedicated kids' play areas, courtyard waiting areas, a cafeteria, and other essential services.

Luxury Accommodations: Offering 44 suites, including 12 VIP rooms, 12 executive rooms, and 20 garden suites, ensuring a comfortable stay for all patients.

Advanced Medical Facilities: Equipped with state-of-the-art Siemens medical equipment, the hospital boasts 4 advanced operating theatres, 6 recovery rooms, and high-definition laparoscopic equipment for precise surgeries.

Emergency and ICU Services: The Emergency Department features 9 observation rooms, staffed by experienced physicians and nurses. The ICU includes 3 ICU and 3 NICU beds, providing specialized care for critically ill patients and newborns.

Radiology and Pharmacy: An independent radiology department with spacious waiting areas and advanced imaging technology, including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, Doppler, and mammography machines. The Pharmacy uses the latest technology for medication dispensing.

Laboratories: Utilizing digital technology for automated blood tests and digital pathology, ensuring precision and efficiency in diagnostics.

Specialized Medical Services: Offering a wide range of medical specializations, including Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (with a Well Baby Unit, 2 Labor Rooms, and 2 Delivery Rooms), Audiometry, Laboratory, Cath Lab, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Ear-Nose-Throat / Audiology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Metabolism Disorders & Bariatric Surgery, Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, Dermatology, Physiotherapy, Dietetics, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, Dentistry, Psychiatry, and Pathology.

Longevity Clinic: A pioneering facility dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting longevity through a holistic approach to health and wellness. As the first of its kind in Doha, it represents a significant advancement in the realm of preventive and personalized medicine, focusing on comprehensive health assessments, personalized wellness plans, and cutting-edge medical interventions aimed at prolonging and improving life. VIP Section: This exclusive area includes a private entrance and specialized facilities designed to provide an unparalleled experience for patients. Patients can enjoy private consultation rooms, personalized service, and exclusive waiting areas, ensuring the highest level of comfort and privacy.

The Pearl International Hospital, with its highly experienced multidisciplinary teams, provides outstanding clinical expertise across various medical specializations. The hospital's focus on patient wellness, luxury accommodations, and advanced medical technology positions it as a premier healthcare provider in Qatar.

This establishment is the result of a dynamic partnership between UDC, a leading Qatari public shareholding company and master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, and Ruzgar Healthcare Holding, a distinguished entity dedicated to planning, designing, and operating state-of-the-art medical centers.