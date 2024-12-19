Round 7 Of Azerbaijan Basketball League Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 7th round of the Azerbaijan League has wrapped up, Azernews reports.

Three games were held on the last day of the round. The day started with matches between the teams in Group B. "Ganja" defeated " Guba" with a score of 95:78, while "Shaki" won against "Ordu" with the score of 80:74.

In Group A, "Absheron" faced "Sarhadchi". The match, held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, ended with a 71:68 victory for the hosts.

In the previous games of the round, "Sumgayit" defeated "Lankaran" 108:99, "Nakhchivan" defeated NTD 95:77, and "Neftchi" defeated "Sabah" 71:66.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.