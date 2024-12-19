China Airlines Plans A350 Cabin Refresh By 2027

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Taiwan : China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, recently announced a partnership with Airbus to provide integration and technical services for retrofitting 15 A350 aircraft.



The upgraded cabins, set to debut in 2027, will maintain the signature Oriental aesthetic of the current design, fostering an emotional connection with travelers while enhancing the China brand.



The new cabins aim to deliver an exceptional and unparalleled flying experience, reaffirming the airline's commitment to offering top-tier service.

In 2016, China Airlines became the first Taiwanese carrier to introduce the A350. The next-generation fleet was configured for 306 seats including 32 Premium Business, 31 Premium Economy, and 243 Economy Class seats. Renowned as the most high-tech, most energy-efficient, most eco-friendly, most spacious, and least noisy green passenger aircraft, 70pc

of the A350 fuselage is made from advanced composites for reduced weight and improved safety. The cabin design seamlessly integrates literary and cultural elements with China Airlines exclusive persimmon wood-grain finish and contrasting metallic textures. Complemented by ambient lighting, it highlights the unique elegance of Taiwanese style.

The China Airlines A350 fleet of the most advanced and comfortable passenger aircraft in the world has won numerous local and international awards since its introduction, including the Good Design Award in Japan in five categories such as Premium Business Class seating, Premium Economy Class seating, Sky Lounge, mood lighting, and the in-flight entertainment system user interface. It also won U.S. Global Traveler award for Best Business Class Seat Design and remains popular with travelers. To provide travelers with up-to-date cabin facilities and a uniform flying experience across all fleets, China Airlines will take existing fleet planning, traveler feedback, industry developments, and craft aesthetics into account to overhaul the seating in all cabin classes, the in-flight entertainment system, the onboard network, and the cabin environment.

The current design incorporating Oriental aesthetics and modern style will be retained as well to make every moment aboard an experience for travelers to treasure.

In the future, Airbus will assist China Airlines with cabin upgrade project such as the installation and certification of seating in all cabin classes, and the design of cabin facilities. Specialists will be dispatched to Taiwan to supervise the technical work and optimize the upgrade process in order to jointly prepare the A350 for a whole new era.

The all-new China Airlines A350 passenger aircraft is expected to enter service in 2027. Cabin upgrades of all 15 aircraft are to be completed by 2028.

The A350 passenger aircraft is a mainstay on China Airlines' long-haul routes. Current route assignments include European destinations such as Frankfurt (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Rome (Italy), Vienna (Austria), Prague (Czech Republic), Seattle and Los Angeles (United States), as well as Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland (Oceania). It is also flown on regional routes such as Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Jakarta (Indonesia).

