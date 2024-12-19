(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion-cooled battery technology, will participate in CES 2025 from January 7–10 in Las Vegas. Its latest IMMERSIOTM XE50 storage battery system has won the CES Innovation Award in the "Sustainability & Energy/Power" category. At CES, XING will showcase its immersion cooling for and energy storage, including Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) and Cell-to-Pack (CTP) systems, a new AI-powered Battery Management System (BMS), and energy storage products, aiming to drive high-performance and sustainable electrification. The company will also reveal how its battery technology was developed and tested: a 1,341-horsepower all-terrain electric supercar, with an exposed chassis and mechanical components to showcase XING's integration capability.



XING Mobility Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award, Setting New Milestones in EV and Energy Storage Markets

XING Mobility's IMMERSIOTM XE50 has been honored with the CES Innovation Award for its groundbreaking contributions to resilient and efficient power solutions. Featuring precise temperature control within 3%, immersion cooling technology that doubles battery lifespan, and ensures safety, high efficiency, and scalability, contributes to the creation of stable and flexible energy storage systems.

Additionally, XING will debut the IMMERSIOTM XES200 system, offering flexible, high-voltage energy storage solutions for applications ranging from renewable energy to residential setups, with exceptional safety and performance.

"At CES 2025, we are proud to showcase a decade of innovation in EVs and energy storage," said Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility. "From the world's first immersion-cooled CTC battery system to AI-driven Battery Management Systems that go beyond hardware, we are excited to demonstrate our expertise in driving the next generation of electrification."

The IMMERSIOTM CTC (Cell-to-Chassis) system

will be presented

alongside the vehicle in which the technology was developed and tested: an all-terrain electric supercar that delivers 1,341 horsepower through four independently driven motors at each wheel. The vehicle features an exposed chassis and mechanical components to showcase XING's integration capability. The IMMERSIOTM CTC system demonstrates groundbreaking advancements in EV battery technology, reducing weight, achieving an energy density of 208 Wh/kg, and doubling both driving range and battery lifespan.

XING Mobility is also rolling out an AI-powered BMS (Battery Management System) for real-time monitoring, precise temperature control, and a 30% improvement in energy efficiency, maximizing battery life and system performance.

XING Mobility will showcase the award-winning IMMERSIOTM XE50, CTC and CTP systems, along with the AI BMS, at CES 2025 in LVCC West Hall 5260, once again highlighting the revolutionary impact of immersion cooling technology on the world's biggest stage for innovation.

