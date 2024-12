Cloud Robotics Market Size Projected To Reach $43.73 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Robotics Market

Increase in the popularity of remote working, surge in demand for remote working tools, rapid industrialization,

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cloud Robotics report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 325 Pages) at:Cloud robotics is a division of modern robotics that is centered on cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies and is focused on advantages of converged infrastructure and shared services. Cloud robotics enables robots to take advantage of advanced data centers' tremendous computing, storage, and communication resources. Furthermore, cloud robotics eliminates maintenance and upgrade costs and decreases reliance on specialized middleware.Based on component, the software segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the cloud robotics industry include the rising demand for work from home and remote working tools during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global cloud robotics market. However, the complex security and privacy challenges of the cloud robotics platforms can hamper the cloud robotics market forecast. On the contrary, a positive drive toward centralized monitoring and control of industrial tools is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the cloud robotics market during the forecast period.Region wise, the cloud robotics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is expected to retain its position and maintain the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its high demand for automation and robotics. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region has a dominant manufacturing sector, which further aids the demand for the cloud robotics market within the region.The key players profiled in this report includeXTend Robotics, Hit Robot Group, Microsoft Corporation, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., ABB, C2RO, Kuka AG, CloudMinds, IBM Corporation, Huawei, Google, Fanuc Corporation, V3 Smart Technologies, Ortelio Ltd., Amazon Robotics, Rockwell Automation Inc., Calvary RoboticsGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on service model, the SaaS segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The IaaS segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.Based on robot types, the industrial robots segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service robots segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall cloud robotics market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for advanced industrial automation and rise in complexities of modern manufacturing processes. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the rapid technological transformation of small businesses, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global cloud robotics market.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global cloud robotics industry , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA and Europe.Other Trending Reports:Accounting Software Market -E-sports Market -Public Key Infrastructure Market -

