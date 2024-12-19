SLC Organises 'Arabic Coffee' Seminar To Mark World Arabic Language Day 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised a titled 'Arabic Coffee' to commemorate World Arabic Language Day. The seminar was led by Mr. Salem Al Ahmad, Head of the SLC Research and Publication Section, and attended by H.E. Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, SLC Assistant Secretary General, and a number of SLC employees.

During the seminar, Mr. Salem Al Ahmad emphasised the vital role of the Arabic language in articulating ideas effectively. He pointed out that legislation requires precision and clarity, asserting that proficiency in the Arabic language is essential for crafting of legislation that reflects the core values and principles of society.

Al Ahmad further underscored the importance of clear legislative drafting, warning that ambiguity in legal texts could lead to misunderstandings or misapplications. He called for the urgent development of a strong Arabic legal language that accurately represents Arab culture and prevailing principles.





Mr. Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, SLC Assistant Secretary General, stated:“The Arabic Coffee seminar, held annually to mark World Arabic Language Day, serves as a significant platform to emphasise the importance of the Arabic language in fostering clarity and precision in legislative drafting. Mastering its rich vocabulary allows us to make meaningful advancements in the legislation-making, ultimately fostering a society rooted in justice and transparency.

Additionally, the use of Arabic within our community and government entities is crucial in promoting the cultural and civilisational identity of the UAE. By prioritising our language across various aspects of public life, we can strengthen our connection to our identity and culture while contributing to community development.”

Mr. Salem Al Ahmad stated:“The Arabic Coffee seminar emphasised the richness, eloquence, and historical significance of the Arabic language, which stands as a true cultural treasure of the Arab nation. The Arabic language serves not merely as a tool of communication but as a vessel for culture and civilisation. Throughout history, it has profoundly influenced numerous other languages, underscoring its prominent role in the narrative of human civilisation. We, at the SCL, are committed to supporting and promoting the Arabic language through the 'Arabic Coffee' initiative and various other events. We firmly believe that Arabic plays a vital role in enriching human civilisation, serving as a medium for transmitting history, science, and art across generations.”

Concluding the seminar, Mr. Salem Al Ahmad reiterated the importance of mastering the Arabic language, particularly for all employees, more specifically legal professionals involved in drafting legislation. He emphasized that their proficiency in the language is essential for enhancing the quality of legislation, fostering effective communication with the public, and strengthening cultural identity.