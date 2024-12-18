Trend-setting decontamination: SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS set the Gold standard for cannabis

EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC SE / Key word(s): Investment

Trend-setting decontamination: SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS set the standard for cannabis

The European industrial hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) announced a strategic partnership with GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS GmbH on 13 December 2024. This collaboration marks a significant step in the further development and optimisation of cannabis processing in Europe. As part of this partnership, SYNBIOTIC will make a strategic investment in GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS GmbH, which will use a globally innovative process for the microbiological decontamination of cannabis GACP raw materials into EU GMP medicinal products in Germany.



Microbiological decontamination is currently one of the biggest challenges for producers of medicinal cannabis. The innovation here lies in the use of cold plasma, which is already widely used in industry and medicine. The ability to clean surfaces and kill microbes while protecting the target structures makes cold plasma a valuable tool in various fields. Due to the comprehensive IP protection for the cold plasma treatment of cannabis in combination with a worldwide application licence, the parent company GOC NEXUS Holding has exclusive access rights in the field of cannabis processing. The technology combines several advantages regarding the decontamination of cannabis. It is an effective and environmentally friendly innovation compared to conventional disinfection methods and will revolutionise the processing of cannabis in the coming years and represent a new gold standard.



The technology is the first sustainable solution as it does not require the use of ionising radiation, heat or chemicals, produces no environmentally hazardous waste products and uses minimal energy. Cold plasma produces reactive species that can effectively kill bacteria, viruses and fungi without damaging the plant structure. This is particularly important with cannabis, as the quality and integrity of the product is vital to the entourage effect.



Unlike many chemical disinfectants, cold plasma-treated cannabis is free of chemical residues after treatment. This makes it safer for the environment and patients.

The process enables fast decontamination processes and therefore short production times. This gentle technology preserves the original organoleptic properties of the product, such as taste, smell, structure, colour and effect. The process can be integrated relatively easily into existing supply chains, which makes it attractive for manufacturers.



The technology was originally adapted in Canada for the processing of cannabis and has already been tested by numerous Canadian customers. Due to the high demand, a centre for the consumer cannabis market has already been set up in Canada and is currently being put into operation. At the same time, the technology is being validated at the Laupheim site in Germany by GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS for EU GMP certification, which will be completed by mid-2025.



In addition, GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS is already preparing for vertical integration. To this end, there are plans to supplement contract manufacturing in the area of packaging and market release of pharmaceuticals. This combination will enable GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS to map all processes downstream of pre-drying for its partner SYNBIOTIC.



"We are very pleased to be working with GOC NEXUS and combining our strengths. Our MedCan subsidiaries such as WEECO Pharma can now offer their customers organoleptically enhanced products while safely meeting pharmaceutical standards in terms of microbiology," said Daniel Kruse, Managing Director SYNBIOTIC. "This partnership is an important step in our strategy to grow through innovation and collaboration."



"The collaboration with SYNBIOTIC opens up new opportunities and strengthens our ability to offer first-class services," added Dr David Surjo, Managing Director of the GOC NEXUS companies. "We look forward to our joint success and the positive impact this partnership will have for patients in Germany, enabling us to offer patients premium radiation-free products through reliable supply chains."



The first production facility is to be built at the new site in Laupheim, which will serve as a blueprint for future global scaling. To this end, the company has developed a modular concept for the process environment that will facilitate future scaling and significantly accelerate the establishment of new production facilities. Talks are already underway with international partners to expand the business model.



About GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS

GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS specialises in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing of medicinal cannabis in Germany along the value chain and will in future cover all process steps from pre-drying to market release. It is a subsidiary of GOC NEXUS Holding, which is the licence holder for the cold plasma treatment of cannabis.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a publicly listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on the EU.

The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy to further expand along the value chains of its business areas - hemp and CBD, medical cannabis and consumer cannabis - and thus cover the relevant growth markets while increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

