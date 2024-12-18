Karnataka's Mid-Year Review Highlights Resilient Growth In FY2024-25

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru,

Dec 18 (KNN) The Mid-Year Review (MYR) of State Finances, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, presents an optimistic assessment of Karnataka's economic trajectory, highlighting exceptional fiscal performance and promising economic indicators.



The report underscores the state's strong economic fundamentals, driven by strategic policy initiatives, infrastructure development, and a conducive business environment.

In the first half of 2024-25, Karnataka demonstrated remarkable fiscal resilience, registering a 13.8 per cent growth in revenue receipts compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



This growth reflects the state's expanding economic activity and its strategic approach to economic development.



Karnataka continues to maintain its significant economic contribution, holding the second position in total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue contributions nationally, with an 11 per cent growth in GST revenue generation.

The agricultural sector has shown particular promise, bolstered by a favourable southwest monsoon, contributing to the state's positive economic outlook.



The government's focused efforts to promote economic growth through supportive policies and targeted incentives have been instrumental in attracting both domestic and international businesses, with the potential to create substantial employment opportunities across industrial and service sectors.

Infrastructural development has been a key priority, with government expenditure on capital projects increasing by 28.3 per cent in the first half of 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal period.



The state's commitment to development is further evidenced by its success in attracting foreign investments, with USD 3.5 billion secured in the first half of the financial year, ranking third nationally in foreign investment attraction.

Macroeconomic stability is another highlight of the MYR report. Inflation trends demonstrate effective economic management, with rates moderating from 6.11 per cent in May 2024 to 4.92 per cent by September.



The report emphasises a strong labor market, robust capital inflows, and a stable financial sector as foundational elements supporting the state's steady growth.

Administrative efficiency has also seen improvements, with 37 per cent of budget estimates already utilised by September 2024, compared to 34 per cent in the previous fiscal period.



This enhanced budget utilisation reflects the government's strategic approach to resource management and economic planning.

The Mid-Year Review paints a comprehensive picture of Karnataka's economic landscape, presenting a narrative of sustained growth, strategic investment, and macroeconomic stability.



With its multifaceted approach to economic development, the state appears well-positioned to continue its trajectory of robust economic expansion.

(KNN Bureau)