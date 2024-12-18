SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Highlights: Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Jim Price

Key Takeaways:



SAIC is already into a yearslong journey to balance sustainability with business priorities that includes wide-ranging actions across our enterprise.

Our internal operations are reducing our carbon footprint, while our business includes supporting agency customers in monitoring Earth's health. We continue to work towards our goals, including diverting half of our waste from landfills by 2025.

At SAIC, sustainability is part of our DNA. It's not just about reducing our own environmental footprint but about empowering our customers, employees and other stakeholders to create meaningful, measurable change. From small daily actions to groundbreaking innovations, we're making a difference.

Environmental stewardship

Sustainability starts with thoughtful actions that create ripple effects. That's why we've prioritized everyday actions that lessen our impact on the planet.



Responsible Procurement: We strive to choose products in our facility operations that improve energy efficiency, reduce waste and enhance air quality.

Reducing E-Waste: Through our vendor relationship, we refurbish or resell retired electronics whenever possible, recycling the rest responsibly. At various events during the year, employees can even securely recycle their personal electronics through our programs. Paper-Saving Practices: In our facilities, double-sided printing cuts paper usage in half. For remote employees, digital workflows further reduce environmental impact.

Progress toward our goals

We've set goals to help ensure our operations contribute to a healthier planet. These 2025 goals are just the beginning of our journey to balance sustainability with business priorities.



We are diverting 50% of our waste from landfills. We are exploring renewable energy opportunities for our owned properties.

Cutting carbon emissions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is at the core of our environmental commitment. Since 2019, we've cut our emissions by over 41%. This reflects thoughtful decisions, like optimizing our spaces, upgrading to efficient lighting and streamlining heating and cooling operations. Our energy-saving efforts have paid off. In 2023, we used 7% less electricity than the year before - the equivalent of powering thousands of homes for a year.

Partnering for impact

Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond our own operations. We partner with world-changing organizations to solve complex environmental challenges and make a difference. For example:



With NASA: We help monitor the Earth, from the depths of the oceans to the shifting skies. Our work tracks our ocean health, predicts erosion's effects on the landscape and studies cloud patterns to improve weather forecasts.

With NOAA:



For over a decade, we've built deep-sea sensors that track ocean conditions and provide the data that is used in early tsunami warnings, helping save lives and protect coastal communities. We also support climate predictions that help prepare for the future. By strengthening NOAA's ability to model and understand the atmosphere, we're helping communities respond to a changing climate.

Solutions that inspire action

What makes SAIC unique is our ability to bring these partnerships to life and share their real-world impacts. As a mission integrator, we don't just solve problems - we turn solutions into stories that inspire action. By combining everyday choices with groundbreaking innovation, we are proud to reduce our environmental impact and tackle global challenges to help create a sustainable future.

Read more about SAIC's corporate responsibility highlights with our efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion .