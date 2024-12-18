Seven Ways To Be A Successful Remote-Working Manager

Author: Anders Friis Marstand

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Remote work has become the norm for many organisations, but its impact on work outcomes has been mixed. On the one hand, the increased flexibility and reduced commuting time it offers have been linked to improved employee wellbeing. On the other, remote work can lead to stress, fatigue, isolation and a heavier workload. Employees often report feelings of social isolation, as digital communication cannot fully replicate the depth of face-to-face interaction.

And while flexible schedules can be a benefit, they come with the downside of blurred boundaries between work and personal time, resulting in longer workdays and potential digital overload.

Given these challenges, there are several key questions for leaders. How can they maintain strong connections with their teams when face-to-face interactions are limited? And what strategies can they use to help employees manage the pressures of remote work, stay focused and deliver high levels of performance?

Our recent research shows that in remote contexts, what matters most is something we have termed the“psychological distance” separating workers from their leader. By psychological distance, we mean how connected staff feel to their managers.

In addition, we found that leaders can still keep their teams close despite being separated physically.

Understanding and minimising this perceived distance is essential for employee engagement and cohesion when staff are working remotely.

In our research, we focused on three types of behaviour that can help leaders to reduce psychological distance and help their employees cope with the challenges of remote working.

The types of behaviour we examined could be described as task-focused (such as scheduling tasks or clarifying goals and objectives), relationship-focused (such as showing concern or being friendly and kind) and visionary (such as articulating a compelling plan for the future).

Our results were based on two independent samples (one of employees working exclusively remotely in the US and another of employees working in a hybrid mode in Greece). They showed that both relationship-focused and visionary behaviour helped reduce psychological distance in exclusively remote work contexts.

Leaders who showed concern for their employees' welfare, as well as empathy and compassion, were able to minimise psychological distance and help their teams overcome the challenges of physical distance. And leaders who focused on the big picture and communicated a long-term vision and a clear sense of direction helped alleviate uncertainty in remote environments.

Hybrid vs remote

In the hybrid context, we found relationship-based behaviour mattered most in reducing psychological distance. We also found that employees who perceived their managers to be less psychologically distant were able to concentrate more on their work and perform well in their jobs. They were also less likely to quietly quit and more willing to go the extra mile and help other team members.

As remote working appears to be here to stay for many organisations, our research offers insights on how to support employees as workplaces evolve. Our findings emphasise the vital role leaders play in helping employees find coping strategies, while maintaining focus and productivity in remote and hybrid settings.

Despite the physical separation, leaders can still reduce psychological distance with the help of technology, enabling employees to manage the challenges of these new work models. Our research revealed several strategies that managers can turn to.

Meaningful check-ins with staff can help to build stronger personal connections. Andrey Popov/Shutterstock

Show that you care. Schedule regular, meaningful check-ins and consistent one-on-one and team meetings to discuss progress, challenges and wellbeing. These interactions should go beyond task updates to include personal and emotional check-ins, helping build trust and maintain strong connections.Set up virtual“open door” hours. Establish regular times when employees can drop in for casual conversations or seek advice. This helps maintain an open line of communication and ensures that employees feel that you are close and accessible.

Offer support. Acknowledge the personal challenges remote work can create and offer flexibility where possible. Providing support, such as resources for mental health or work-life balance, can reduce psychological distance.Lead with empathy and compassion. Invest time in your virtual team to understand each team member's strengths, needs and circumstances. Empathy can significantly reduce psychological distance and strengthen bonds with employees.

Communicate vision and purpose. Regularly articulate the team's long-term vision and how each team member contributes to it. This helps employees connect to a shared purpose, reducing uncertainty and increasing engagement.Make the most of technology for connection. Use digital tools not just for work-related tasks but for informal social interactions. Virtual coffee breaks, team-building activities, or even casual chats can help replicate the social richness of in-person environments and reduce psychological distance.

Build resilience. Encourage positive work interactions and provide members with tools that can help them develop adaptive work habits such as prioritising tasks, managing their time and energy, and minimising distractions.

By implementing strategies like these, managers can reduce psychological distance, improve the cohesion of their team and ultimately enhance performance in remote work environments.