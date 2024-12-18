Walker Memorial Baptist Church Hosts 2Nd Annual Being The Church Conference: 'The Bible Blessing Or Burden?'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walker Memorial Baptist Church is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Being The Church , set for Saturday, January 25, 2025. This one-day event will gather laity, clergy, church leadership, and seminarians for a profound exploration of this year's thought-provoking theme: The Bible – Blessing or Burden? The conference will be held from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. The venue for the conference is Walker Memorial Baptist Church 2020 13th Street, NW Washington, DC 20009.The conference will include distinguished Biblical scholars who hold a unique perspective on scripture, spirituality, and faith, as well as extensive experience:Biblical Construction:Reverend Jeremy L. Williams, PhD ∙ Assistant Professor, New Testament ∙ Brite Divinity School, Texas Christian UniversityBiblical Relevance & Application – Old Testament:Reverend Kimberly D. Russaw, PhD ∙ Associate Professor, Old Testament ∙ Pittsburgh Theological SeminaryBiblical Relevance & Application – New Testament:Reverend Raquel S. Lettsome, PhD ∙ Professor, New Testament and Womanist Biblical Interpretation ∙ Eden Theological SeminaryBiblical Misuse:Reverend Allen Dwight Callahan, PhD ∙ Independent Scholar ∙ Author, The Talking Book: African Americans and The BibleThis one-day conference promises to challenge, inspire, and equip attendees to better understand the Bible's critical role in their faith journey. As believers, understanding the complexities and questions surrounding the Bible is foundational to Being The Church in today's world. This is an essential gathering for those seeking to lead, serve, and live faithfully in a world where the Bible's relevance is constantly questioned.Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025Location: Walker Memorial Baptist Church, Washington, DCRegistration :We invite journalists to cover the Being The Church One-Day Conference, both leading up to and during the event, as we tackle the compelling theme:“The Bible – Blessing or Burden?” This thought-provoking gathering features distinguished scholars and clergy addressing questions of faith and relevance that will resonate deeply with your audience.Don't miss this opportunity to share an impactful and timely story.About Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchWalker Memorial Baptist Church, founded in 1891, is a prayerful congregation, walking in the spirit, and bringing souls to Christ. Situated in the U Street Corridor since 1906, Walker Memorial is a beacon of faith and community impact. With a rich history and a commitment to transformative leadership, the church continues to serve as a spiritual home for its members and a force for positive change in the community. For more information, visit .For inquiries, access, or interviews with speakers and church leadership, contact:Avery Jones, AblazePR...

