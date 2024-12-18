A Step-Forward For Small 3Pls And Multi-Channel E-Commerce Sellers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hopstack Launches New SaaS to Streamline Prep Center and Fulfillment Operations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hopstack, a leading SaaS company specializing in warehouse and order fulfillment software, announced the launch of its latest product, Ignite, a streamlined order fulfillment software tailored for small 3PLs and sellers. Ignite is designed to address the unique needs of businesses that don't require the complexity of on-floor fulfillment operations but still seek a robust solution to streamline their workflows.Ignite leverages Hopstack's deep integration with Amazon SP-API, offering unparalleled automation for FBA workflows. This makes it an ideal solution for small and midsize 3PLs, particularly those specializing in FBA prep services. The platform enables these businesses to onboard multiple merchants, automate their processes, and manage order fulfillment without needing direct access to their clients' seller central or marketplace accounts. Ignite offers sellers a seamless way to manage and automate fulfillment across multiple e-commerce channels, eliminating operational inefficiencies and driving scalability.A Strategic Market Need“Through our extensive work with 3PLs, we identified a significant gap in the market,” said Vivek Singh, Co-founder of Hopstack.“On one end, complex WMS solutions are catering to large businesses. On the other, smaller software solutions lack the depth needed to automate multi-channel e-commerce operations, particularly those with heavy reliance on Amazon FBA workflows. Ignite bridges this gap, delivering an intuitive yet powerful platform for small and midsize 3PLs and sellers.”Hopstack's insights are grounded in its proven track record of serving multiple 3PLs that have collectively shipped over 2 million units for more than 1,000 sellers. This expertise has informed the design of Ignite, ensuring that it provides the right balance of simplicity and functionality for its target audience.Empowering 3PLs and MerchantsWith Ignite, smaller 3PLs gain the tools to enhance operational efficiency, serve more merchants, and unlock new revenue streams. For sellers, the platform offers a scalable solution to manage their fulfillment operations across multiple sales channels, reducing manual intervention and increasing accuracy in order processing.“Ignite represents our commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge fulfillment technology,” added Vivek Singh.“We're excited to empower small businesses to compete more effectively in a fast-changing e-commerce landscape.”AvailabilityIgnite is available starting today and is a subscription-based platform with flexible plans tailored to the needs of smaller 3PLs and merchants. For more information, visit (Insert link)About HopstackHopstack is a leading SaaS company specializing in digital warehouse and order fulfillment platforms for Brands and 3PLs. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hopstack's solutions automate, optimize, and orchestrate every step of the order fulfillment process, empowering businesses to scale confidently.For more information about Hopstack Ignite , please visit our website

