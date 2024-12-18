NIA Conducts Searches At Several Places In 4 States In Weapons Trafficking Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in four states in connection with an inter-state arms trafficking case, an official said.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of 15 accused/suspects at 17 locations in the states of Bihar (12 locations), Nagaland (3 locations), Haryana (1 location) and J&K (1 location). The 11 suspects whose premises were searched were linked with previously arrested and chargesheeted four accused in the case RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI," the NIA said in a statement.

The statement read that the searches on Wednesday led to the recovery of a .315 rifle, 11 rounds, 3 empty cartridges, digital devices including mobile phones, memory card, pen drives etc., along with raw material and equipment/tools suspected to be used in the manufacture of fire arms.

A car and total cash amounting to Rs 13,94,840 were also seized, besides other incriminating documents.

The statement mentioned that the case relates to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and other prohibited weapons that are being smuggled from Nagaland and other northeastern states.

"Bihar was being used as a transit route for further smuggling to other states, and also as a destination for the smuggled prohibited weapons," it noted.

"Investigations into the case have so far revealed that the accused were engaged in arms smuggling activities over the past several years. The NIA is continuing with its probe into the matter," the statement said.

The NIA is India's specialised counter-terrorism law enforcement agency which is empowered to deal with the investigation into terror-related crimes across states.

It is empowered to investigate cases that involve threats to the country's sovereignty, security, and integrity.

The agency is also authorised to conduct searches, make seizures and arrests, and also collect evidence and maintain a database of terrorist organisations and their members.

It came into existence with the enactment of the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 by Parliament on December 31, 2008. The Act was passed after the 26/11 terror attacks that had left Mumbai -- the country's financial capital -- in tatters.

The NIA has its headquarters in Delhi, and it also has branches across many Indian cities, such as Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Jammu, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Chennai and Imphal.