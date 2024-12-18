Symplr Appoints Healthcare Technology Veteran Steve Filler As Chief Operating Officer & Matt Grill As Chief Delivery Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New executive hires focused on delivery of market-leading software and services to symplr's healthcare customers

a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the appointments of Steve Filler as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Matt Grill as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) of symplr.

Filler brings over two decades of leadership experience to symplr and deep expertise in the healthcare and all aspects of the healthcare value chain. In this critical role as COO, Filler will collaborate with the executive team to execute the company's strategic vision, oversee day-to-day operations, and ensure product and engineering alignment so the technology delivered is the highest value to healthcare providers, patients, and stakeholders.

He joins symplr from Boston Consulting Group

(BCG) where he was a Managing Director & Partner, and a global leader in Digital Health as well as a core member of the Health Care practice at the firm. Prior to BCG, he held a number of senior positions such as the COO at Practice Fusion; Partner at OW, Booz & Co., and Accenture; and CIO at JPS Health Network.



Grill is a tenured executive leader with extensive experience in operations management, organizational development, sales and marketing, and services-based solution delivery. He joins symplr as CDO where he will oversee and manage the delivery of the company's products, services, and solutions to customers. Grill brings a proven track record in providing best-in-class performance to ensure the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. Previously, Grill was at UKG where he spent eight years in strategic senior leadership roles transforming the delivery and customer experience with a focus on efficiency and quality improvements. Additionally, he held leadership roles at Experian Data Quality, and Vista Equity Partner Portfolio companies including as COO at Taxware, LLC and Vice President of Global Client Support and SaaS Operations of MRI Software.

"Steve and Matt represent the highest caliber of talent joining symplr to fuel our company's vision to help customers improve hospital operations and focus on giving time back to healthcare professionals," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr . "We are confident that they will play a crucial role in driving our continued growth, success and commitment to providing outstanding services to our customers."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at .

