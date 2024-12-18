The Race For Quantum Security: How Governments And Tech Giants Are Preparing For The Threat

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER – USA News Group News Commentary – The advent of quantum computing comes with much excitement, and horror. Quantum computers are poised to solve complex problems in mere minutes, tasks that would take today's most powerful supercomputers approximately 10 septillion years to complete. And while that type of computing power opens up a near-infinite amount of possibilities in things like healthcare, logistics, and even solving mysteries regarding the multiverse theory, it also could be quite catastrophic in the wrong hands. For example, as of December 17, 2024, all the Bitcoin (BTC) in the world is valued at $2.12 trillion dollars , but experts are calling for Bitcoin to take over 300 days of downtime to adequately defend itself from the 'imminent' threat of quantum computing cyber criminals through post-quantum cryptography migration . Now several innovators are preparing quantum solutions for cyber security, government agencies, and more with recent developments from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).

The article continued: Experts are beginning to tout that Google's new Willow Chip accelerates the time to market for quantum computing . Israel also recently unveiled its first domestically produced quantum computer less than two weeks later. Recently the Defiance Quantum Computing ETF (QTUM) surpassed $400 million , with a year-to-date performance of 40%+, signaling that the market is waking up to the potential quantum market to come.

Scope Technologies Corp. Signs First Majestic Silver Corp. as Enterprise Client for their Quantum-resistant Encryption and Decentralized Data Vault Solutions

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) , a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), recently announced that First Majestic Silver Corp . has signed as an enterprise client for Scope's round-trip encrypted, immutable decentralized data storage and quantum-resilient security solutions.

“As we enter an age where quantum computing advancements, like Google's recent progress with their Willow project, accelerate the urgency for businesses to adopt quantum-resistant encryption and storage, companies must act decisively to future-proof their critical data,” said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies .“ First Majestic's decision to utilize our quantum resistant encryption and data vault services underscores the growing recognition of the need for proactive measures in the face of rapidly evolving technology.”

As part of Scope Technologies' comprehensive engagement process, First Majestic Silver Corp . underwent a custom Proof of Concept process, specifically designed to meet their stringent performance and security standards. This process included Scope's Quantum Preparedness Assessment, a rigorous evaluation of potential data vulnerabilities in a future quantum computing landscape. By addressing both present and anticipated risks, the assessment ensures that Scope's solutions integrate seamlessly with First Majestic's IT infrastructure while aligning with future-proofed quantum-resilient standards. This level of security reinforces data integrity across all stages of technological evolution, allowing Scope's enterprise clients to operate with confidence in a rapidly advancing digital era.

“Our solutions are designed to withstand both classical and quantum-level threats, ensuring the highest standards of encryption, immutability, and decentralization,” said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies .“We're proud to engage with First Majestic and support their commitment to quantum-resilient data protection.”

The engagement represents a significant validation of Scope's technology. Scope encourages businesses across industries to reach out for a discovery call-either directly to James Young at [email protected] or via the Contact Us page. Scope aims to bring this next-generation security to all businesses, ensuring protection against both today's threat vectors and those emerging in the quantum future.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, recently announced it's been awarded a prime contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA ) Goddard Space Flight Center. This contract marks a pivotal step forward for QCi by applying its entropy quantum optimization machine, Dirac-3, to support NASA's advanced imaging and data processing demands.

The contract will apply Dirac-3 to address the challenging phase unwrapping problem for optimally reconstructing images and extracting information from interferometric data generated by radar. QCi will support NASA in its mission to unwrap interferograms at full scale, ultimately enhancing their data quality and accuracy. QCi believes this project will highlight Dirac-3's capabilities in providing superior solutions to non-deterministic polynomial time hard (NP-hard) problems, significantly improving solution quality and computational speed.

" QCi is proud to support NASA in this critical mission to process large volumes of interferometric imaging data more efficiently," stated Dr. William McGann, CEO of QCi . "The project's goal is to demonstrate how QCi's Dirac-3 can address the phase unwrapping problem and allow NASA to compare the results and benefits of QCi's quantum optimization technology with state-of-the-art algorithms running on classical computers."

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, along with Quantum Machines , the leading provider of processor-based quantum controllers, recently announced the successful application of AI to automate the calibration of a quantum computer. The work was completed as part of the“AI for Quantum Calibration Challenge” that was jointly issued by Rigetti and Quantum Machines and hosted at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC).

Quantum Elements and Qruise successfully automated the calibration of a 9-qubit Rigetti NoveraTM QPU using Quantum Machines' OPX1000 system and NVIDIA DGX Quantum, demonstrating the power of AI in quantum computer calibration. Quantum Elements achieved 99.9% single-qubit gate fidelity and 98.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, while Qruise fine-tuned all nine qubits simultaneously, significantly accelerating the setup process and showcasing growing collaboration in the quantum computing ecosystem.

“These results demonstrate the remarkable potential of AI-powered calibration tools in quantum computing,” said David Rivas, CTO at Rigetti Computing .“Using automated processes, both Qruise and Quantum Elements achieved performance levels matching our rigorous system specifications – work that can require weeks of manual tuning by a skilled engineering team. As we advance toward larger qubit counts, having validated that AI tools can reach our performance benchmarks is an exciting moment for the industry. This successful demonstration shows how automation accelerates quantum computer setup while maintaining the exacting standards required for quantum computation. We look forward to seeing these tools used by our customers who have both our Novera QPU and Quantum Machines' control.”

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), a technology company specializing in AI drone, Quantum Computing, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS solutions, recently announced that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire a third land survey engineering company. The acquired company, located in the Western region of the US, will use drones for land surveys and to survey large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management applications on Native American reservations. In addition, Quantum Computing will be added to AI drone capabilities to accommodate large-size datasets. This third acquisition will form the base of ZenaTech's drone operations in the Western US region, providing local access to the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of drones, along with the previously signed LOIs for anchor acquisitions in the Southeast and Southern regions of the US.

“Signing an LOI to acquire a third land survey company is another step towards our vision for a national DaaS business, bringing AI drone speed and precision to innovate legacy business applications across verticals,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech .“Having received multiple requests from Native American groups, we look forward to applying advanced technologies like AI and Quantum Computing to practical and sought-after use cases such as fire management.”

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM), and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a collaboration to establish the new National Quantum Algorithm Center in the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) in Chicago. Anchored by IBM and other quantum computing pioneers including the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , the center will be fueled by IBM's next-generation quantum computer, IBM Quantum System Two, which the company plans to deploy in Chicago in the coming year.

"We are proud of the progress we have made to bring useful quantum technology to the world, and this new partnership with the State of Illinois and its thriving innovation ecosystem brings us one step closer to defining the future of computing," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM . "With IBM's best performing quantum hardware and software in the heart of Illinois' innovation network, together we can truly unlock the potential of quantum computing to solve the world's hardest problems."

