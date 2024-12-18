Parineeti Chopra’S Hate For ‘Night Shifts’ Is Real

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her next project, recently shared her dislike for working night shifts.

On Wednesday, the 'Kesari' actress took to social to express her thoughts on late-night schedules and shared a of herself from a car. In the clip, Parineeti could be seen making a grumpy face while recording her video. Alongside it, she wrote,“The hate for night shifts is real.”

For another video, Chopra captioned,“Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo.”

Yesterday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress shared a video capturing a candid moment during her journey to a shoot location. Seated in the back seat of her car, she gave fans a glimpse of the road ahead, with soothing music playing in the background, adding to the serene vibe of the clip. For the caption, Parineeti wrote,“Long drives to shoot Mumbai.”

She also posted a video of herself sipping coffee in the car while she was stuck in traffic.“Coffee aur main Traffic mein saath saath (coffee and I in traffic together.),” she wrote.

Previously, she gave fans a sneak peek into her“night shift” while filming in Goa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared moments from the coastal state's sets. One of the photos featured her script, prominently displaying her name, while she captioned another shot from the sets with,“Chalo night shift karne,” giving followers a glimpse into her work routine.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic“Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the critically acclaimed film, Parineeti starred alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the titular character. She took on the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of legendary singer Chamkila. To bring authenticity to her character, the actress underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining nearly 16 kg for the role.