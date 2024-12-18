Argentina's Peanut Butter Industry Sees Boost With SPX FLOW Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Scraped surface heat exchangers can enhance production by 1,000+ kg/hr

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB), an SPX FLOW brand, proudly celebrates the transformative impact of its Votator scraped surface heat exchanger series on peanut processing in Argentina. A key in peanut harvesting and butter production, most Argentinian producers on average increased peanut butter yield by more than 1,000 kilograms per hour after incorporating a Votator II into their process lines.

To reach niche producers in south Córdoba, WCB partners with local distributor, IFE Servicio Técnico to gain expertise in the region and supply not only heat exchangers but also pump and valve technologies to peanut processing companies. For its unique cooling properties, the Votator II has become a valuable asset to the industry.

"A customer shared its Votator was surpassing our guaranteed expectations, so we experimented with designing modular plants for heightened yield in peanut butter and paste specifically," says Rubén Hiernard, Director of Engineering at IFE Servicio Técnico. "Now, we can start customers with a modular line that yields 1000 kgs/hour of peanut paste and then expand them to 2000 kgs/hour by simply adding a Votator II heat exchanger."

The Three-Phase Peanut Butter Process:



Cooling : Gently lowering the temperature of the peanut butter to maintain optimal quality.



Control : Ensuring precise management of temperature and viscosity to achieve desired consistency.

Thickening : Gradually thickening the peanut butter's viscosity as it cools, ensuring a stable and high-quality product.

"We are thrilled to see how our Waukesha Cherry-Burrell technologies are enabling customers to maximize production and deliver quality peanut products to international markets," says Pamela Urra, Channel Sales Manager at SPX FLOW. "This achievement also underscores the value in creating economic opportunities and fostering growth in the global food industry."

Argentina is one of the world's leading exporters of peanuts and is widely recognized for the exceptional quality of its peanuts. The country exports approximately 95% of its peanut products to large markets such as the United States. These products include raw peanuts, roasted peanuts, salted peanuts, blanched peanuts, peanut paste and peanut butter. Demand warranted for peanut butter and related products in foreign markets plays a critical role in bolstering the Argentinian economy.

